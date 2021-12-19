Jaguars' Matthew Wright: Makes four kicks in loss

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens could be down two quarterbacks heading into Sunday’s game against the division rival Cincinnati Bengals.
Lamar Jackson (ankle) did not practice Friday and backup quarterback Tyler Huntley missed practice with an unspecified illness. Both are listed as questionable.
If Jackson and Huntley are unable to play, third-stringer Josh Johnson would be in line to start.
Johnson, a seven-year NFL veteran, was signed to Baltimore’s 53-man roster off the New York Jets’ practice squad earlier this month.
The 35-year-old journeyman has played for six different NFL teams, seeing the most action during his rookie season in 2009 with the...
