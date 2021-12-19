ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets' Zach Wilson: Stifled in second half of loss

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Wilson completed 13 of 23 passes for 170 yards without a touchdown or interception in Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Dolphins. He added 12 yards and a touchdown on four rushing attempts and lost a fumble....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Herald

3 areas where Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson has improved since returning from injury

Robert Saleh’s optimism when it comes to Zach Wilson hasn’t wavered one bit. “We’re really excited about where Zach is and we’re really, really confident that his arrow is definitely pointing up and it’s only going to get better,” the Jets head coach said on Monday. “What’s encouraging about him is he is learning so many different things and he is getting better at a lot of different things.
NFL
newyorkjets.com

Zach Wilson: Jets vs. Jaguars More Important Than Him vs. Trevor Lawrence

It's been Zach Wilson vs. the NFL for a while now. It was Zach vs. Sam Darnold on opening day. And the Zach and Mac Show, Wilson vs. fellow first-rounder Mac Jones and the Patriots — twice. And Zach vs. the injury bug, with Wilson finally getting the upper hand on his knee issue and returning to action after four weeks.
NFL
jetnation.com

Is Zach Wilson a Bust?

The million-dollar question on the minds of Jets fans has to do with the last years # 2 overall pick. Is Zach Wilson a bust, that is the most debated topic right now. Where is Zach Wilson right now? Is he a bust? Is he making progress? Are the media narratives that are happening right now accurate?
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
NJ.com

NFL Week 16 picks: Predictions for Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Jets | No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence vs. No. 2 pick Zach Wilson

For only the fourth time in NFL history, starting rookie quarterbacks who were the top two selections in the same draft class will meet when the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-12) travel to the New York Jets (3-11) on Sunday. No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson and No. 1 Trevor Lawrence become the first to square off since Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota in 2015.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown’s message to Le’Veon Bell after RB signs with Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were crushed with injuries during their Week 15 shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs lost Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin for the rest of the season to a torn ACL. The other Pro Bowl wideout, Mike Evans, also sustained a hamstring injury and is listed as week-to-week. The ground game also took a huge hit as Leonard Fournette injured his hamstring as well. It’s been reported that he will likely land on injured reserve and miss the rest of the regular season.
NFL
The Spun

1 Key Chiefs Player Reportedly Already Out For Sunday

Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs were hit with a major outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases. While several of the team’s players have an opportunity to test out of health and safety protocols, one key player has already been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks: 3 players who won’t be back in 2022

The 5-9 Seattle Seahawks are the worst they’ve been in over a decade due to several factors, including several roster mistakes made at every level. The reigning NFC West champions who finished last season at 12-4 are currently 5-9. Aside from a 9-7 2017 season, the Seahawks have never missed the playoffs in the Russell Wilson era. But the mid-2010s team that Pete Carroll built is long in the rearview mirror. Wilson injured his finger and returned skittish, Wagner is languishing in isolation the way Luke Kuechly did before his early retirement, and everyone else is…gone.
NFL
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Horrible Call During Rams-Seahawks Game

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Rams faced off against the Seattle Seahawks in a battle of NFC West teams. It was a hard fought game for four quarters – as a good rivalry game should be. However, the Rams started to pull away late and got some help from the officials in doing so.
NFL
thespun.com

1 Team Reportedly Already Turned Down Gator Bowl

With Texas A&M unable to attend the Gator Bowl, officials for the game have been scrambling to find a replacement. Unfortunately, they’re quickly finding that to be easier said than done. According to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, the Gator Bowl can start reaching out to 5-7 teams...
NFL
FOX Sports

Skip Bayless reacts to Micah Parsons becoming the first Cowboys rookie named to Pro Bowl since 2016 I UNDISPUTED

Micah Parsons got an early Christmas gift yesterday, becoming the first Dallas Cowboys rookie to make the Pro Bowl since Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott in 2016. When talking about his success this season, the linebacker credited defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, saying quote: 'He tries to make sure he lets everyone eat. They’re part of the lion pack now. There is no more lone lion. It’s the pride now. Everybody has got to get a piece of the gazelle... When you get your opportunity, you’ve got to make sure you finish, because I know those other guys will.' Skip Bayless reacts to the linebacker's words and discusses what this says about Parsons' impact in Dallas.
NFL
blackchronicle.com

Matthew Stafford’s history passing Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is having a Pro Bowl level season. It’s exactly what the Rams were hoping for when they traded for him during the off season. On Tuesday night, Stafford made some history becoming the fastest quarterback in NFL history to throw for 50,000 passing yards.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Coach Has Telling Comment About RB Dalvin Cook

The Minnesota Vikings were handed a significant blow on Thursday. Earlier today, superstar running back Dalvin Cook was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Despite having a few more days before Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, he’s seemingly already been ruled out for the Week 16 contest.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy