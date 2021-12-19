ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Five catches in Week 15 win

Gesicki caught five of eight targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Jets. Gesicki tied...

NFL Week 16 picks: Santa’s gift to Dolphins ... but will it mean 7th straight win? Our latest picks

DOLPHINS (7-7) at SAINTS (7-7) Line: MIA by 1 1/2. Cote’s pick: MIA, 20-17. TV: 8:15 p.m. Monday, ESPN. The Dolphins and their still-breathing playoff hopes got quite the early Christmas gift Thursday with the news Ian Book -- who!? -- would be starting at quarterback for New Orleans Monday night after both Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian were headed to Covid list. Book has never taken a snap as a pro. He’s so unknown even his parents were Googling his name. We kid. Notre Dame fans know him. But in NFL terms he’s the rawest of fourth-round rookies. The huge break for Miami quickly flipped betting line from Fins as 3-point ‘dogs to 1 1/2-point faves. Things are jolly in Miami after six straight wins turned an awful season around, and hopes buoyed now for a seventh straight win. But this still looms as a mighty test in Fins’ record 86th Monday night appearance (though they’ve been fewer lately). N’Awlins, after beating Green Bay 38-3 in opener and Tampa Bay 9-0 last week, is first defense ever to keep both the reigning league MVP (Aaron Rodgers) and reigning Super Bowl MVP (Tom Brady) out of end zone in same season. Not overselling Saints. They are 7-7. Just saying their upside is tremendous, especially on defense. And that D will be hell-bent to rise up and make up for the unexpected emergency turn to Book. Miami’s own defense (with Jevon Holland back) will need to match that, just as Tua Tagovailoa (with Jaylen Waddle back) will need to be ready for the defense that just dominated Brady. With Hill, I’d have picked Saints. With Book, lean Miami but it feels like a tossup, tighter than my belt after the holidays.
Devante Parker
Five Things I Think I Think About the Miami Dolphins - Week 15

That felt like a long time off. I know it was only a week, but it seemed like an eternity. I guess being pulled from the midst of a five game win streak will do that to you. The Fins seemed to think it was a long break too, since they came out of the gate against the NYJ looking like the last full game they played was their high school homecoming.
Jets' Mike LaFleur Breaks Down Lateral Trick Play That Stunned Dolphins

Mike LaFleur has called several trick plays on offense this season, but with two minutes remaining in the first half last Sunday, the offensive coordinator dug deeper into his bag of tricks than he ever has before. On a third and 15, quarterback Zach Wilson fired a quick pass to...
Fantasy Football Week 16: Starts, Sits, Sleepers and Busts for every game on the slate

A new spate of injuries brings a new slate of start/sit debates and we're here to answer them all for every matchup on the slate. There are players you should start and sit and matchup-based sleepers who could provide unexpected production plus big names who could flop based on these matchups. Every week we'll break down every game on the slate and pinpoint the players you need to know in every matchup.
Play our FREE Week 16 Dolphins Challenge

Think you know the Miami Dolphins well? Already have this week’s game against the New Orleans Saints all figured out?. Prove it! Join our new, FREE-TO-PLAY Dolphins Challenge. Answer six questions below, plus a tie-breaker correctly for your chance at winning a gift card through Daily Ticket, powered by...
Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown’s message to Le’Veon Bell after RB signs with Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were crushed with injuries during their Week 15 shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs lost Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin for the rest of the season to a torn ACL. The other Pro Bowl wideout, Mike Evans, also sustained a hamstring injury and is listed as week-to-week. The ground game also took a huge hit as Leonard Fournette injured his hamstring as well. It’s been reported that he will likely land on injured reserve and miss the rest of the regular season.
Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
Seattle Seahawks: 3 players who won’t be back in 2022

The 5-9 Seattle Seahawks are the worst they’ve been in over a decade due to several factors, including several roster mistakes made at every level. The reigning NFC West champions who finished last season at 12-4 are currently 5-9. Aside from a 9-7 2017 season, the Seahawks have never missed the playoffs in the Russell Wilson era. But the mid-2010s team that Pete Carroll built is long in the rearview mirror. Wilson injured his finger and returned skittish, Wagner is languishing in isolation the way Luke Kuechly did before his early retirement, and everyone else is…gone.
1 Key Chiefs Player Reportedly Already Out For Sunday

Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs were hit with a major outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases. While several of the team’s players have an opportunity to test out of health and safety protocols, one key player has already been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
Vikings Sign New RB After Dalvin Cook News

The Minnesota Vikings will most likely have to take on the Los Angeles Rams without star running back Dalvin Cook. On Thursday, the team placed Cook on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It’ll be tough to replace Cook’s production, as he has 1,067 rushing yards and six touchdowns this season. He also...
Colts cheerleader brought to tears after being surprised with Pro Bowl selection

While the NFL awaits Wednesday’s announcement for the remaining Pro Bowl members, we’re slowly finding out which cheerleaders will be representing their squads at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, on February 6th. Each year, each cheer squad is permitted to select one cheerleader to act...
