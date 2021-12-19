Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Five catches in Week 15 win

DOLPHINS (7-7) at SAINTS (7-7) Line: MIA by 1 1/2. Cote’s pick: MIA, 20-17. TV: 8:15 p.m. Monday, ESPN. The Dolphins and their still-breathing playoff hopes got quite the early Christmas gift Thursday with the news Ian Book -- who!? -- would be starting at quarterback for New Orleans Monday night after both Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian were headed to Covid list. Book has never taken a snap as a pro. He’s so unknown even his parents were Googling his name. We kid. Notre Dame fans know him. But in NFL terms he’s the rawest of fourth-round rookies. The huge break for Miami quickly flipped betting line from Fins as 3-point ‘dogs to 1 1/2-point faves. Things are jolly in Miami after six straight wins turned an awful season around, and hopes buoyed now for a seventh straight win. But this still looms as a mighty test in Fins’ record 86th Monday night appearance (though they’ve been fewer lately). N’Awlins, after beating Green Bay 38-3 in opener and Tampa Bay 9-0 last week, is first defense ever to keep both the reigning league MVP (Aaron Rodgers) and reigning Super Bowl MVP (Tom Brady) out of end zone in same season. Not overselling Saints. They are 7-7. Just saying their upside is tremendous, especially on defense. And that D will be hell-bent to rise up and make up for the unexpected emergency turn to Book. Miami’s own defense (with Jevon Holland back) will need to match that, just as Tua Tagovailoa (with Jaylen Waddle back) will need to be ready for the defense that just dominated Brady. With Hill, I’d have picked Saints. With Book, lean Miami but it feels like a tossup, tighter than my belt after the holidays.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO