Ravens' Tavon Young: Ruled out Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens added four defensive players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s rematch against the Bengals.
There are now 11 total players on the list.
Safety Geno Stone, Defensive Tackle Justin Madubuike, Linebackers Chris Board and Kristian Welch, and practice squad Offensive Tackle David Sharpe were all added Wednesday. Outside Linebacker Daelin Hayes was sprung out of the list and into practice.
We also signed C Jimmy Murray
