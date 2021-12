Saturday, December 18, 2021– Robert S. Carey Performing Arts Center. Good morning distinguished faculty and administrators, graduates and guests. What an honor it is to be invited to deliver the commencement address here at Saint Vincent College. Thank you, Father Paul and my dear friend Jeff Mallory, for this opportunity to speak with you today. I have always been impressed with the quality of the education at Saint Vincent College and their connection with the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, I recently learned during a lunch with Father Paul and Jeff that Saint Vincent had the largest monastery in the world. (How cool is that!)

LATROBE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO