ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque gallery hosts last-minute market, collects holiday donations

By Anna Padilla
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K9tlr_0dRFDkT500

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque art gallery is giving people some last-minute options for their holiday shopping. About 50 local artisans and vendors set up at Casa de Cultura’s Last Minute Navidad Market downtown.

People could find jewelry, art, beauty products, and other handmade gifts. One artist stressed the importance of continuing to shop and support local through the pandemic. “This is a really good time to be supporting people who may have not gone back to work because businesses were closed,” said artist Amy Maestas.

Casa de Cultura also accepted donations for toys, blankets, and jackets.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Beloved luminaria tradition returns to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a year, a favorite Albuquerque Christmas Eve tradition is back. While neighbors have been busy setting up, locals are ready to hop onto the ABQ Ride buses for the annual luminaria tour. The warm glow of luminarias throughout Albuquerque neighborhoods brings a new theme — “A Storybook Christmas” as people […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Preparations underway for Christmas Eve luminarias

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans are getting ready to bask in the warm glow of a belove Christmas Eve tradition. Homes in Albuquerque’s Country Club neighborhood were already decked out in preparation for Friday night’s luminaria tour on Thursday afternoon. People were seen at Rio Grande Park picking up free sand in order to fill […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Limited availability for COVID testing Christmas weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Anyone looking to get a COVID-19 test on Friday may want to call ahead to the testing site as many sites will be closed Friday through Sunday for the holiday weekend. One site that will be open on Christmas Even is the clinic at CNM’s Montoya Campus in the northeast heights run […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Society
Albuquerque, NM
Government
KRQE News 13

Explora to fundraise for planned expansion

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Explora is getting ready to expand once again. Their newest and largest plans have a space for everyone from preschoolers to young adults. With phase one of its overarching ‘Cradle through Career’ project nearing completion, Explora is looking ahead to its next and biggest project to date. “Phase one is called X-Studio […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Many in Hobbs unhappy with city’s Christmas decorations this year

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been an annual tradition for over 40 years to see light poles throughout town decked out with Christmas decor. However, this year’s holiday decorations have changed and residents are asking why. “I’ve had many constituents reach out to me and ask me why Hobbs doesn’t seem like Christmas this year, […]
HOBBS, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man fulfills dream of being Solid Waste driver

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is living his lifelong dream, and proving hard work and determination really does pay off. “He would hear the truck coming, and he’d say, ‘Nana, there comes the trash,'” said Rachel Barajas, remembering her grandson’s obsession with the trash truck. For as long as Phillip Barajas can remember, he’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Art Museum#Toys#Casa De Cultura#New Mexicans#New Mexico News Podcast#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

City distributes $200K in grants to help vulnerable communities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque handed out more than $200,000 to programs promoting underserved and vulnerable communities. Some of the money distributed Thursday was in the form of $5,000 equity grants for programs providing jobs, services and other resources to groups of color, immigrants, LGBTQ and people with disabilities. Other grants were part […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

River of Lights guests targeted by scammers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As we get closer to Christmas, one of Albuquerque’s biggest events always sells out. But this year, scammers are targeting guests who are looking to add River of Lights to their list of festivities. It’s an unfortunate warning from one of the happiest events of the season. The River of Lights requires timed […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NM Museum of Space History debuts new movie during reopening

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Museum of Space History in Alamogordo will return to regular operating hours and the New Horizons Dome Theater and Planetarium will reopen on Sunday, Dec. 26. The museum’s hours are Monday and Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. The […]
ALAMOGORDO, NM
KRQE News 13

Farmington Police join Navajo colleagues for cross commission

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of Farmington Police officers got to learn more about their fellow law enforcement officers from the Navajo Nation. This week, 19 FPD officers were cross commissioned with several tribal officers. During two days of training, they learned more about the unique culture, customs and laws of the Navajo Nation. With […]
FARMINGTON, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
IRS
KRQE News 13

Disabled veteran finds APD vehicle illegally parked in handicap spot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A disabled veteran is calling out the Albuquerque Police Department after one of their vehicles illegally parks in a handicap spot, leaving no available spaces for those who may need one. Andrew Blea was out for lunch at Fuddruckers on Yale when he came across the APD Service Aide vehicle blocking the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sunport expects thousands of travelers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thousand of passengers are expected at the Albuquerque International Sunport through the end of the week. According to officials, Wednesday is projected to be the busiest pre-Christmas travel day — with a little more than 14,000 passengers expected. Both Thursday and Friday, the Sunport projects about 11,000 passengers. The busiest days after Christmas […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Alamosa Community Center to host vaccination clinic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Alamosa Community Center will host a one-day vaccination clinic on Wednesday, Dec. 22. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with 130 primary doses and 600 booster doses on hand. The Center is located at 6900 Gonzales Rd SW. Walk-ins are welcome but it will be quicker if patients […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

ABQ Ride’s Zero Fares pilot program set to kick-off 2022

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ RIDE’s Zero Fares pilot program will kick off in the new year on January 1, 2022. Back in September, Albuquerque City Council voted to launch the pilot program. The program will no longer require ABQ RIDE, ART, and Sun Van passengers to pay to use the services. City leaders say the program […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Crash leaves 1 dead in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A three-car accident left one person dead in southwest Albuquerque late Thursday night. The crash happened near Hanover Rd. and Coors Blvd. One person died at the scene and another was transported to UNM Hospital. The Albuquerque Police Department says a driver was traveling northbound on Coors making a left turn on […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

3rd employee of Santa Fe transit district dies from COVID-19

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – A third employee of Santa Fe’s local bus system has died of COVID-19 as state workplace safety regulators investigate virus cases involving Transit District workers. City spokesman Dave Herndon said the latest worker who died recently from the virus was the latest worker who died recently, the Albuquerque Journal reported. Stephanie Stringer, deputy […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy