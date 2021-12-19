Albuquerque gallery hosts last-minute market, collects holiday donations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque art gallery is giving people some last-minute options for their holiday shopping. About 50 local artisans and vendors set up at Casa de Cultura’s Last Minute Navidad Market downtown.

People could find jewelry, art, beauty products, and other handmade gifts. One artist stressed the importance of continuing to shop and support local through the pandemic. “This is a really good time to be supporting people who may have not gone back to work because businesses were closed,” said artist Amy Maestas.

Casa de Cultura also accepted donations for toys, blankets, and jackets.

