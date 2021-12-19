Sewage, rainwater overflow into Willamette River for the fifth time this year

PORTLAND, Oregon — Two candlelight vigils will be held in Portland and Vancouver Tuesday evening to commemorate people who have died while experiencing homelessness. The vigils come after Multnomah County and Streets Roots released an annual report on homeless deaths, known as the "Domicile Unknown" report, last week. It found that 126 people died homeless in Multnomah County in 2020, which is the most deaths reported since the county started tracking them in 2011. One of the leading causes of deaths among homeless people were alcohol and drug use, specifically opioids and methamphetamine.

