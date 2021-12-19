ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Sewage, rainwater overflow into Willamette River for the fifth time this year

KGW
KGW
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PORTLAND, Ore. — For the fifth time in 2021, the Big Pipe sewer system overflowed into the Willamette River. The overflow was caused by a mix of heavy rain and snow causing the...

www.kgw.com

Comments / 7

Fred Flintstone
5d ago

Portland leaders will never fix this problem…. They have been kicking this can down the road for decades…

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KGW

Six months after Oregon's deadly heat wave, what have we learned?

PORTLAND, Ore. — Six months after a record-setting heat wave that killed about 100 Oregonians, a local advocacy group is pressing the state for in-depth medical examiner reports on the victims, hoping to establish patterns among those who government agencies and public safety campaigns failed to save. It hasn’t...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Four new COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics open around Oregon

The Oregon Health Authority announced four additional high-volume COVID-19 vaccination sites in Oregon on Thursday. All six sites, including the ones announced Thursday, offer all three vaccines, pediatric doses and boosters:. Florence Events Center, 715 Quince St., Florence, starting Dec. 31. Open daily Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m.- 7...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
KGW

Grant's Getaways: The Santa of Willamina Avenue

FOREST GROVE, Ore. — The rain falls in buckets on a freezing winter’s night and landscapes are awash with a bone chilling cold, but in Forest Grove there are waves of good cheer and a unique holiday spirit from The Santa of Willamina Avenue. The Santa of Willamina...
FOREST GROVE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Willamette River#Sewage#Rain And Snow#Overflow#Heavy Rain#Uban Construction#Cso#The Big Pipe#Columbia Slough
KGW

Infrastructure bill to aid US tribes with water, plumbing

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. — Erland Suppah Jr. doesn’t trust what comes out of his faucet. Each week, Suppah and his girlfriend haul a half-dozen large jugs of water from a distribution center run by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs to their apartment for everything from drinking to cooking to brushing their teeth for their family of five. It’s the only way they feel safe after countless boil-water notices and weekslong shutoffs on a reservation struggling with bursting pipes, failing pressure valves and a geriatric water treatment plant.
WARM SPRINGS, OR
KGW

Planned vigils in Vancouver and Portland for homeless people who have died

PORTLAND, Oregon — Two candlelight vigils will be held in Portland and Vancouver Tuesday evening to commemorate people who have died while experiencing homelessness. The vigils come after Multnomah County and Streets Roots released an annual report on homeless deaths, known as the "Domicile Unknown" report, last week. It found that 126 people died homeless in Multnomah County in 2020, which is the most deaths reported since the county started tracking them in 2011. One of the leading causes of deaths among homeless people were alcohol and drug use, specifically opioids and methamphetamine.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KGW

Gov. Brown extends state of emergency in preparation for omicron wave

SALEM, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown has extended Oregon's COVID-19 state of emergency as the state prepares for what could leaders believe could potentially be the worst surge of cases and hospitalizations yet, driven by the rapidly-spreading omicron variant. The state of emergency has been extended until June 30,...
SALEM, OR
KGW

Burgerville, workers ratify nation's first fast-food union contract

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Burgerville and its workers at five locations have ratified the first fast-food union contract in the U.S., the Vancouver-based company announced Friday. The contract applies to workers at four of the chain's Portland locations — Lents, Montavilla, Hawthorne Boulevard and Oregon Convention Center — and one location in Gladstone, according to the Burgerville Workers Union.
VANCOUVER, WA
KGW

Special education staffing shortages 'at a tipping point'

PORTLAND, Ore. — School districts across Oregon, and across the country, are dealing with difficult staffing shortages. One shortage area that's been especially hit hard is special education. Oregon Senator Michael Dembrow has convened a group of people to find solutions to the school staffing shortages. He told KGW...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Man killed after boat capsized in Newport identified

NEWPORT, Oregon — Oregon State Police (OSP) have identified a man who was killed after his boat capsized in Newport on Friday. Two other people, a man and a woman, were rescued and survived. On Dec. 17 around 9:50 a.m., OSP troopers and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Straight Talk: Urgent need for blood donations

PORTLAND, Ore. — When it comes to the need for blood, there is no holiday. It was one week before Christmas on December 18th, 2017, when the Amtrak 501 passenger train headed from Seattle to Portland derailed near Olympia. Three people died and 57 others were injured. The injured...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Oregon military apologizes for 'inadvertent' sonic boom

SALEM, Ore. — Military officials in Oregon say a sonic boom that caused widespread concern on the Oregon coast that an earthquake had happened was caused by an aircraft that “inadvertently went supersonic.”. The 142nd Wing of the Oregon Air National Guard on Wednesday said the sonic boom...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Oregon, Washington recognize Dec. 18 as Blood Donor Day

PORTLAND, Ore. — The second annual Washington and Oregon Blood Donor Day was on Saturday to encourage people to give blood, especially as the nation faces a widespread shortage. The day is meant to recognize that a full supply of blood saves lives in the case of a mass...
OREGON STATE
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy