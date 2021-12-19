Police investigate stabbing that injures 17-year-old boy

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating a stabbing incident on Sunday that injured a 17-year-old victim, San Jose police said.

Police said the boy is in stable condition and is expected to survive.

There is no known suspect at this time.

The stabbing occurred on the 4900 block of Almaden Expressway in San Jose.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.