Police investigate stabbing that injures 17-year-old boy
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating a stabbing incident on Sunday that injured a 17-year-old victim, San Jose police said.VIDEO: Police detain woman outside of San Jose Macy’s interfering with arrest of robbery suspects
Police said the boy is in stable condition and is expected to survive.
There is no known suspect at this time.
The stabbing occurred on the 4900 block of Almaden Expressway in San Jose.
This is a developing story. Check back for updatesCopyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.
Comments / 0