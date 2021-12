The Arizona Cardinals lost 30-12 to the Detroit Lions last Sunday, but you wouldn't haven known it by looking at their official Twitter account earlier this week. The account "mysteriously" stopped tweeting midway through the game, as the Lions were routing the Cardinals for just their second win of the season. This prompted football fans near and far to rip the Cardinals, who entered the game tied for the NFL's best record, for not acknowledging the final score and losing to one of the worst teams in the NFL.

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO