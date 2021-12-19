ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Tre Mann Leading the way for Rookie Shooters

By Sam Lane
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 5 days ago

Tre Mann’s season thus far has been one long double-XP weekend. With each game he has stepped onto the floor for Oklahoma City it feels like he’s gained 50 games worth of experience and confidence since the last.

Whether it be back-cut dunks …

Or step-back threes …

Mann’s growth in just 20 NBA games has been remarkable.

What isn’t shown in highlights is just how consistent of a shooter Mann has been. The jump in 3-point shooting he took from his first to second year at Florida — 27.5 % to 40.2% — appears to have carried over to the NBA.

Of NBA rookies to have attempted at least 50 threes this season Mann leads the league at 40.7%. If you move that number down to 40 attempts, only Chicago’s Ayo Dosunmu beats out the Thunder guard at 41.5%.

On a Thunder team that attempts the eighth-most threes in the league, Mann has been given free reign to explore his shooting abilities — going from 1.6 attempts per game in his first 10 games to 3.8 per game over his last 10.

As he has grown into his role with the Thunder, the results have followed. His three-point percentage has jumped from 37.5% in his first 10 games to 42.1% over his last 10 as his shots increased.

With five double-digit performances in his last 10 games Mann is up to 7.6 points pregame to go along with 1.9 rebounds.

In Saturday 104-103’s win vs. the Clippers he showcased his ability to not just hit spot-up but to create his own shots from deep.

And Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said it’s all due to one thing.

“It comes down to his feet and how efficient he is with his steps,” Daigneault said.

The Thunder look to have found its point guard of the future with Josh Giddey, but with the way Mann is playing he's making it harder not to be included in those future plans as well.

