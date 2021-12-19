ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeVries, Djamgouz lead Drake over UT Martin 80-54

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Tucker DeVries and Okay Djamgouz scored 15 points apiece as Drake won its seventh straight home game, easily defeating UT Martin 80-54 on Sunday.

The game was a last-minute replacement as both Drake and UT Martin had other, originally scheduled contests derailed by COVID-19 concerns.

Djamgouz reached a career high in scoring. Darnell Brodie added 12 points for the Bulldogs (8-4), while Ayo Akinwole and ShanQuan Hemphill each had 10.

KJ Simon had 13 points for the Skyhawks (4-8). Chris Nix added nine points and 11 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

