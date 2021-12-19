ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos’ Teddy Bridgewater carted off field after scary hit to head vs Bengals

 5 days ago
A scary scene occurred early in the second half of the Denver Broncos-Cincinnati Bengals game. After scrambling to pick up a first down, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater landed hard on his head and remained on the ground. Players on the field took a knee around him, as well as an injured Bengals...

