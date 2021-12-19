Biker killed from hit-and-run in North Memphis, police say

(A. Carsten Rehderpicture alliance via Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A hit-and-run with a cyclist turned fatal.

The incident occurred on N. McLean Boulevard on Oct. 30 at around 9:10 a.m.

Cyclist, Jonathan Hesford was struck by an unknown driver.

The hit-and-run driver did not come to the victim’s rescue, police said.

Instead, the driver fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Hesford did not survive his injuries.

There were no witnesses to the fatal car accident, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive cash from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

