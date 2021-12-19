All Access: Glenwood Poms Performance

Merry Christmas to all, let’s talk some football! Nic Baker is the guest this week talking about earning the starting job at a D1 school – SIU. A great conversation with the former Rochester quarterback about his football journey. Nick Broeker is back for Six Minutes with Sauce thanks to Andrew Harby of Country Financial. DP talks holiday tournaments and where the Channel1450 cameras will be and what’s coming up on the website during the holidays. The podcast is brought to you by Northwestern Mutual.

