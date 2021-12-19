All Access: Glenwood Poms Performance

Brent Martineau and Jeff Lageman host Jaguars All Access LIVE from String Sports Brewery in Springfield. Shaquill Griffin also joins the show to give insight into the Jaguars preparation to take on Zach Wilson and the New York Jets this Sunday.
Routt is beginning to draw the attention of many with their recent huge wins over Sangamo schools. The Rockets running clocked PORTA 57-30 on Thursday evening to capp off the Illinois College Shootout.
Merry Christmas to all, let’s talk some football! Nic Baker is the guest this week talking about earning the starting job at a D1 school – SIU. A great conversation with the former Rochester quarterback about his football journey. Nick Broeker is back for Six Minutes with Sauce thanks to Andrew Harby of Country Financial. DP talks holiday tournaments and where the Channel1450 cameras will be and what’s coming up on the website during the holidays. The podcast is brought to you by Northwestern Mutual.
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! DP sits down with the GLVC Special Teams Player of the Year Spencer Redd for an episode of “The Life” brought to you by COUNTRY Financial. Redd talks returning punts and kickoffs, his goals for the future, SHG alum in the NFL and even what we wants for Christmas!
The Indians built an 11 point lead in the fourth quarter before the Pretzels charged back and had a shot to tie it at the buzzer. Payson Seymour beat New Berlin 43-40 at the IC shootout on Thursday evening.
Comments / 0