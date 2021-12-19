ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Donation drive held in Chambersburg to help Kentucky tornado victims

By James Wesser
abc27 News
abc27 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47TkHV_0dRFBFVw00

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A grassroots effort was underway to help storm victims in Kentucky.

People from around the region dropped off non-perishable food, clothing, and other items to a collection site at Dick’s Flooring and Cabinetry in Chambersburg. All of the items will be shipped to a warehouse in Kentucky and distributed to people in need.

Organizers say businesses in Maryland and Pennsylvania are donating supplies and trucks to haul the items down.

Members of Pa. Task Force to assist with recovery efforts after Kentucky tornadoes

“I live in Pennsylvania, right outside of Chambersburg. I work for the gentleman and I called him on Thursday and I called him Thursday night about doing this and the boss said ‘go for it'”, Jeff Hockenberry of Mojo Trucking said. “I am just grateful to be able to do something like this. These people don’t have anything down there. They need something and this is the way we can help them,” he added.

The supplies were taken down to Kentucky Sunday afternoon. But due to the large turnout, Hockenberry says they’ll be filling a second trailer at the same place and will make another trip.

