Bobcat missing from GR nature center found

A young male bobcat, a new wildlife ambassador at Grand Rapids' Blanford Nature Center, has escaped his enclosure. The non-profit nature preserve shared news of the missing bobcat, Apollo, to Facebook. He was last seen on Blanford's property at 5p.m. on Friday. They say that due to his age and size, it's not likely Apollo will be a threat to humans or most animals. The young bobcat is around 17 pounds and about the size of a large house cat.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO