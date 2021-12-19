ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobcat missing from GR nature center found

Cover picture for the articleA bobcat was found Sunday morning in a live trap...

My Magic GR

BE ON THE LOOKOUT: Young Bobcat Escapes from Grand Rapids Nature Preserve

A young male bobcat, a new wildlife ambassador at Grand Rapids' Blanford Nature Center, has escaped his enclosure. The non-profit nature preserve shared news of the missing bobcat, Apollo, to Facebook. He was last seen on Blanford's property at 5p.m. on Friday. They say that due to his age and size, it's not likely Apollo will be a threat to humans or most animals. The young bobcat is around 17 pounds and about the size of a large house cat.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
365thingsinhouston.com

Christmas Bird Count at Houston Arboretum & Nature Center

Houston Arboretum & Nature Center hosts the 122nd annual Christmas Bird Count community project. Split into teams to find, identify, and count as many birds as you can find along the five miles of trails. There will be two shifts, an early one at 6am to look for American Woodcock in the Meadow, and a later shift at 9am.
HOUSTON, TX
WINKNEWS.com

The Conservancy of Southwest Florida reopening renovated Nature Center

The Conservancy of Southwest Florida Nature Center is days away from its grand reopening after being closed for more than a year. The $5 million renovation focuses on areas critically important to Southwest Florida. When you come out to the ‘newly-expanded’ Sue and William Dalton Discovery center, you will get...
FLORIDA STATE
pearland.com

City of Pearland s Delores Fenwick Nature Center

City of Pearland’s Delores Fenwick Nature Center. The Delores Fenwick Center will be closed for the upcoming Christmas and New Year Holidays. Please read the dates below carefully when planning your next visit. The trails around the John Hargrove Environmental Complex will remain open and are a great way to work off the extra desserts you might be eating.
PEARLAND, TX
Outsider.com

Missing 3-Year-Old Says a Bear Protected Him While He Was Lost in the Woods

It may sound like a folktale, but 3-year-old Casey Hathaway told his family he survived three days in the freezing woods thanks to a local black bear. It’s been 3 years now since Casey Hathaway’s story shook America. At 3-years-old, Casey would disappear into the woods while playing at his grandmother’s remote North Carolina home. Amidst freezing nighttime temperatures and torrential rain, little Casey’s chances of survival were slim to none. But his story ends like any great folktale: with a happy ending.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New Country 99.1

Missing Colorado Dog Found And Rescued From A 150 Foot Cliff

A cute little dog that was lost for about two weeks has been found and rescued from a pretty scary predicament that she got herself into. Thanks to the Pikes Peak Region's Animal Law Enforcement Team who spotted the dog up on a cliff about 150 feet high, the dog was brought down to safety after a long two weeks or so of surviving alone in the wilderness.
COLORADO STATE
WOOD

Sunset Senior Communities addresses the growing need for senior living in West MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- As West Michigan’s senior population continues to increase, so does the need for additional senior living options in the community. During a new episode of “AARP Real Possibilities: Today’s Take”, Ben Leavell, Executive Director of Waterford Place, discusses the changes he has noticed regarding the senior community and senior living industry in West Michigan. Ben also details factors contributing to an increased life expectancy of aging adults, and the amenities they can find in senior living communities.
MICHIGAN STATE

