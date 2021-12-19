ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Dems pivot from Build Back Better to illiberal voting ‘rights’ bill

By David Harsanyi
NYPost
NYPost
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HwzzR_0dRF9aoc00
Sen. Joe Manchin speaks as Sen. Susan Collins (2nd left), Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (center), Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (2nd right) and Sen. Mark Warner( right) listen during a news conference. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Unable to pass their welfare-state expansion with a simple majority, Democrats have shelved Build Back Better. Now prepare for the entire left-wing infrastructure — politicians as well as the establishment press — to pivot hard from the fake “social safety net” bill to the fake “voting rights” bill, which will quickly become the most vital piece of legislation in the history of the republic.

Last week, Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders, who not long ago heralded the mere framework of Build Back Better as “by far the most significant piece of legislation ever passed in the world,” told reporters that it was more important to get a “voting rights” bill through the Senate.

The “Jim Crow 2.0” smear — aimed at the Twittersphere, because there isn’t a single competitive race in 2022 in which “voting rights” attacks are going to make a difference — will only succeed in further corroding confidence in elections. The demagogic lie that “democracy” is under attack in states that employ basic standards of voter integrity is an emotional appeal that does not stand up to scrutiny.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N5LHg_0dRF9aoc00
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and Sen. Joe Manchin catch an elevator to go to the Senate Chamber to vote on Biden’s Build Back Better plan.

Republicans should embrace the debate. Democrats can keep treating voter-ID requirements as if they were poll taxes, but most Americans support the standard that, incidentally, existed only a few years before the 2020 election anarchy.

That said, the ginned-up “voting rights” emergency is also meant to continue laying the groundwork for blowing up the legislative filibuster. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), who participated in more than 300 filibusters during the Donald Trump years and signed a letter in 2017 imploring Mitch McConnell to preserve the “existing rules, practices, and traditions” of the filibuster — and only a couple of months ago was criticizing former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid for attacking the procedure — came out in favor of eliminating the filibuster Thursday.

Here, too, it is highly doubtful that moderates such as Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema — or even a number of other low-lying moderates — would help blow up a Senate norm to placate the hard left. Manchin has been asked about “reforming” the filibuster about a bazillion times, and in each instance, to the consternation of progressives on Twitter, he’s replied with the same answer: no.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JGmvl_0dRF9aoc00
Sen. Mark Warner (right) came out in favor of eliminating the filibuster on December 16, 2021.

Indeed, even if shameless hypocrites such as Warner were successful in killing the filibuster, it’s unclear that Senate Democrats would be able to find the votes to pass an H.R. 1-type “voting rights” bill, which would not only override hundreds of existing laws but compel states to count mail-in votes 10 days after Election Day to allow ballot harvesting, allow felons to vote, ban basic voter-ID laws and create councils to redraw districts (all the while undercutting free-speech rights with a slew of new election regulations).

In the end, Senate Democrats would almost surely be impelled to pass a diluted version, which would still likely face numerous states’ court challenges. Are red-state Democrats willing to dispense with a longtime Senate norm for, if anything, fleeting partisan gain?

In addition to advocating trashing the filibuster and overriding state elections, court-packing is also back on the docket. In anticipation of Build Back Better being abandoned this year, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) came out in favor of an illiberal court-packing scheme. Of course, the chances of the Senate destroying the judiciary are still quite small.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PZl8D_0dRF9aoc00
Senator Bernie Sanders said it was more important to get a “voting rights” bill through the Senate than Biden’s Build Back Better plan.

These are largely issues and debates that political types (myself included) might welcome, but they do not even register in polls measuring American voters’ priorities. These positions simply serve to highlight the radicalism and tone-deafness of many modern Democrats denied the comforts of railing about Trump every day.

And the closer we get to the 2022 midterms, the bigger the lift will be to pass the reconciliation bill. The more Democrats have tried to sell it, in fact, the less popular it has gotten. In districts that matter in 2022, it is almost certainly quite unpopular. So instead, Democrats have decided to win the Twitter vote.

Comments / 14

Dennis Vizaro
5d ago

They're not even trying to hide the corruption anymore because they're policies are crippling the economy and running the country into the ground. Inflation,crime, international relations,and it's going to take passing their anyone can vote tactics in hopes the illegals will vote Blue 🔵. Unfortunately democrat voters are blind and deaf to see and hear what's happening.

Reply
33
Not for politics
5d ago

This is the most non- needed bill. Anyone over the age of 18 that is a legal citezen has the right to vote already.

Reply
25
Deborah Martin
5d ago

It won't pass, not if it interferes with our Constitution or bill of Rights. Manchin won't pass it if it gives ILLEGALS the right to vote. The Parliamentarians in the Senate already condemned Amnesty in BBBroke bill.

Reply(1)
7
Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Senator persuaded by Republicans to join party

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mitch McConnell is done with subtleties. The Senate Republican leader is putting his party’s courtship of Joe Manchin on full public display after the West Virginia Democrat’s fractious split with the White House over the president’s big social and environmental spending package. McConnell says Manchin “feels like a man alone” and if he were […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Trump says more than he intended while slamming voting rights bill

Donald Trump appeared on Fox Business this week and was asked about recent developments on Capitol Hill. Predictably, the former president complained that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is "a disaster," condemned the popular new infrastructure law, and whined that Republicans didn't go far enough to threaten the United States with default before raising the debt ceiling.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

‘You must act’: Over 800 religious leaders pressure Biden to pass voting rights law

President Joe Biden is facing more pressure to shepherd the passage of voting rights legislation through the Senate and on Thursday received a letter from hundreds of US faith leaders urging his party to act.As the midterm campaign season begins to pick up steam and states have released new district maps which appear to give Republicans a greater advantage than before, the calls to pass legislation that would increase federal oversight of state voting laws as a means of protecting the access to the vote in minority communities have grown louder as experts have said that a wave of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

Biden Won Big With a Bad Hand

Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia is taking heat for sinking, at least for the moment, the Biden administration’s Build Back Better Act. But before pointing fingers, Democrats should use those fingers to count votes. The past may cast some light on the politics of narrow majorities. Republicans had...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

How Democrats can actually pass Build Back Better in 2022

With 10 surprise words uttered on "Fox News Sunday," Sen. Joe Manchin became both the target of deflating ire from his Democrat colleagues and a singular example of party-bucking courage to his Republican friends across the aisle. Responding to a question from Bret Baier about the Build Back Better Act,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Senate Democrats#Dems#Sen Elizabeth Warren#Senate Budget Committee#Twittersphere#Republicans#Americans#The Donald Trump Years
Fox News

Growing number of Republican lawmakers beckon Manchin to switch parties: ‘We’d welcome him’

A growing roster of Republican lawmakers are encouraging Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to consider crossing the aisle permanently to join the GOP. Some left-wing Democrats are imploring the moderate Manchin to leave the party following his opposition to President Biden's $1.8 trillion Build Back Better spending package, but the senator has not publicly expressed an intention of defecting.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wchstv.com

West Virginians react to Manchin's opposition to Build Back Better

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is at the center of political attention after voicing his opposition to the Biden administration's Build Back Better plan. The Build Back Better Act has many provisions, including free preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds, up to a $3,600 per family...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
New York Post

House progressives beg Biden to enact parts of $2T spending bill

The leader of a group of 95 left-wing House Democrats called on President Biden Wednesday to take executive action implementing portions of the $2 trillion Build Back Better Act. The statement from Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) came three days after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced he could not support the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy