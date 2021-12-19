ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

5 things we learned from this weekend’s action in Scotland

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nIPbz_0dRF9Y0200

Celtic clinched the first piece of silverware of the season on Sunday with a 2-1 Hampden win over Hibernian.

They will not get much time to sit back and enjoy it, with a trip to face St Mirren coming on Wednesday after Rangers moved seven points clear in the cinch Premiership.

There were also wins for Motherwell and Hearts while Livingston and Ross County drew.

Here are five things we learned from the weekend’s action.

Kyogo cannot be stopped

Kyogo Furuhashi sealed Celtic’s first trophy under Ange Postecoglou with a Hampden double despite not being fully fit. The Hoops manager admitted there was no way he could have prevented the Japan international from playing despite him missing the previous two matches with a hamstring injury. “He would have snuck onto the bus and snuck onto the field at some point without me seeing,” he said.

No fairy tale for David Gray

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HNtws_0dRF9Y0200
Kyogo Furuhashi ruined David Gray’s dream (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

The former Hibernian skipper’s hero status in Leith was already secure following his 2016 Scottish Cup final winner but there was no dream double for the caretaker manager, who was on the verge of joining Eddie Turnbull in a one-man group of people who have won major silverware with the Hibees as player and manager.

Dreams come true for Dean

Motherwell midfielder Dean Cornelius marked his first league start at Fir Park with an excellent goal, his first for the club. It was a special moment for the 20-year-old boyhood Motherwell fan.

It’s no Joker for Jason Cummings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F0Jmc_0dRF9Y0200
Jason Cummings’ future is uncertain (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Archive)

The Dundee striker was absent from their 1-0 defeat by Hearts after being sent home on Friday for being “unfit to train” following an appearance on stage dressed as the Batman villain in Glasgow the previous night. Manager James McPake, who only had 13 first-team players at his disposal, described his former Hibernian team-mate’s actions as “completely unacceptable” and warned of disciplinary action.

Tannadice teenagers provide Rangers manager’s toughest test

Covid-hit Dundee United had four teenagers starting, including 16-year-old debutant Craig Moore but they were only beaten by a 71st-minute penalty following a handball. The visitors almost snatched an Ibrox point when 18-year-old Darren Watson headed against the bar in stoppage time. It was Giovanni Van Bronckhorst’s sixth win from six league games but he admitted he was not satisfied with the performance.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

10 things we learned about sport in 2021

2021 provided rich sporting drama as the Olympic and Paralympic Games and Euro 2020 were finally held after being delayed by coronavirus for 12 months. Here, the PA news agency looks at 10 things we have learned about sport during an action-packed year. Olympics can be held during a global...
SPORTS
newschain

Liam Donnelly savouring Motherwell minutes ahead of extended winter break

Liam Donnelly has not long returned to the Motherwell team after almost a season and a half of injury problems but now finds himself on the cusp of another enforced break. However, the midfielder is just relieved to be back out on the pitch and will make the most of their Boxing Day clash with Livingston before looking to get going again after the extended winter intermission.
WORLD
newschain

Hearts to sign Melbourne City wing-back Nathaniel Atkinson in January

Nathaniel Atkinson will join Hearts from Melbourne City in January on a three-and-a-half-year deal. The 22-year-old right-sided wing-back, an Australian Olympic team-mate of Cammy Devlin, will arrive for an undisclosed fee, subject to visa approval. Boss Robbie Neilson told the club’s official website: “I’m delighted that we’ve got Nathaniel on...
SOCCER
The Independent

When is the Africa Cup of Nations and which Premier League players are going?

The Africa Cup of Nations is due to start in January, despite earlier doubts over whether it would go ahead due to the surge in Covid cases.The tournament has already been postponed twice but Cameroon are now set to play hosts next month, meaning Premier League clubs will be left without several stars for varying lengths of time, depending on when call-ups are enforced and how long nations stay involved for.The squads for the competition are yet to be confirmed and so it’s uncertain precisely who will be leaving. But one player all but guaranteed to be the face of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Cornelius
Person
Craig Moore
Person
Eddie Turnbull
Person
Ange Postecoglou
Person
James Mcpake
Person
Jason Cummings
The Independent

Caoimhin Kelleher proves Liverpool’s shoot-out hero against Leicester

Second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher saved two penalties in the shoot-out which Liverpool won 5-4 against Leicester to send them into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.Substitute Diogo Jota struck the winning spot-kick – having come off the bench to score in the second half – but the real hero was Takumi Minamino who made it 3-3 with seconds remaining of six added minutes.The visitors crumbled under the pressure exerted in the second half having twice cruised into a two-goal lead as Jamie Vardy scored his ninth and 10th goals in 14 appearances against the under-strength Reds.This guy, though!#EFL | #CarabaoCup...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou rues missed chances after Celtic held by St Mirren

Ange Postecoglou claimed Celtic lacked composure in front of goal following his side’s 0-0 stalemate against Covid-affected St Mirren in Paisley.Celtic dominated the cinch Premiership match but could not get the breakthrough and had to settle for a draw which leaves them six points behind leaders Rangers.The Parkhead boss, who made six enforced changes to the side which won the Premier Sports Cup final against Hibernian on Sunday, said: “We should have won the game.“We created enough chances and we dominated the whole game but we lacked some composure and quality in the final third to finish them off.“It wasn’t...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dundee United#Rangers#Scottish Cup#Glasgow#Celtic#Kyogo#Hoops#Dean Motherwell#Tannadice#Covid
newschain

James McPake hoping Dundee can get back on track by doing double over Aberdeen

James McPake acknowledged Aberdeen’s improvement over the course of the season but is looking for a Dundee double over the Dons on Boxing Day. Dundee’s 2-1 home win over the Pittodrie side on October 16 was their first cinch Premiership victory of the season but it was the visitors’ fifth loss in a row and extended their winless run to 10 games, heaping pressure on Stephen Glass who was strongly backed in the aftermath by chairman Dave Cormack.
SOCCER
The Independent

Managers and players meeting to discuss Premier League Covid issues

Premier League managers and players will meet on Thursday to thrash out a host of coronavirus issues, the PA news agency understands.Rising Covid-19 cases across the league have seen nine of the last 20 matches in England’s top flight postponed, with other matches only going ahead with depleted squads.Premier League clubs opted on Monday to continue with the hectic Christmas schedule, while the Carabao Cup quarter-finals were completed on Wednesday.Plan B measures mean there are a few more things we all have to do to keep each other safe at #PL matches🧑‍💻 Pre-register your COVID status on your club's website📱...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Country
Japan
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Liverpool vs Leeds and Wolves vs Watford postponed on Boxing Day due to Covid-19 cases

Liverpool’s Premier League match with Leeds United and Watford’s visit to Wolves on Boxing Day have both been postponed due to Covid-19 cases among the away squads.Both Leeds and Watford put in requests this week to call off their respective away games, which had been scheduled for 12.30pm on Sunday 26 December. Leeds’ squad had already been decimated by injuries and illness, forcing head coach Marcelo Bielsa to name several youth players among his substitutes in their weekend defeat by Arsenal. Fresh cases of Covid-19 in the camp have further limited his options, and the club’s training ground has been...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard insists his Villa players deserve the credit for transformation

Steven Gerrard has credited his players for helping him make an instant impact as Aston Villa manager.Villa had lost five straight Premier League games and were two points above the relegation zone when Gerrard quit Rangers to take over from Dean Smith who was sacked in November.The Midlands club have climbed from 16th place to 10th and will be bidding for a fifth win in seven league games under Gerrard against Chelsea at Villa Park on Boxing Day.Gerrard said: “I had confidence and belief that we could come in and have the impact that we’ve had.“The players deserve the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
109K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy