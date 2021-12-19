ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Broncos' quarterback Teddy Bridgewater released from hospital, 'doing well'

By Danielle Allentuck danielle.allentuck@gazette.com
The Gazette
The Gazette
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGUNJ_0dRF9QwE00

DENVER — It was a scary scene at Empower Field on Sunday, as quarterback Teddy Bridgewater had to be carted off the field after an apparent head injury in the third quarter of the Broncos' game against the Bengals on Sunday.

Bridgewater was taken to the hospital Sunday where he stayed over night and was released Monday morning, according to the Broncos. Bridgewater is "doing well" and will enter the NFL's concussion protocol.

Bridgewater ran six yards and was diving for a first down when he hit his head on the ground. Medical staff immediately came out to him.

His face mask was removed and he was placed on a backboard. The extent of his injury is not yet known, but Bridgewater was conscious and had movement in all extremities.

"It's scary," Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb said. "You see Teddy lying there and when you see him moving and turn over and move his hands a little bit you know he's OK, but it's still traumatizing to see your leader go down like that. We're all behind him. At this point, football doesn't matter. His health is the most important."

Both sidelines stood on the field, with many taking a knee as the medical staff tended to Bridgewater. The crowd chanted 'Teddy' as he was carted off.

The team took a moment to gather themselves, then re-grouped under backup quarterback Drew Lock. Lock continued the drive, leading the team down the field to score their first and only touchdown of the day.

"I'm happy to hear that Teddy is alright," Lock said. "I think everyone in that locker room is happy to hear that. I'm looking forward to the next time I can see him."

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Broncos Announce Decision On Teddy Bridgewater’s Status

The Denver Broncos officially made a decision on quarterback Teddy Bridgewater after a scary concussion last week. According to Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, the veteran QB will not take the field Sunday. Per 9News’ Mike Klis, “Fangio said Teddy Bridgewater ruled out Sunday.”. Bridgewater was placed in...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Bengals#Head Injury#Diving#American Football
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks: 3 players who won’t be back in 2022

The 5-9 Seattle Seahawks are the worst they’ve been in over a decade due to several factors, including several roster mistakes made at every level. The reigning NFC West champions who finished last season at 12-4 are currently 5-9. Aside from a 9-7 2017 season, the Seahawks have never missed the playoffs in the Russell Wilson era. But the mid-2010s team that Pete Carroll built is long in the rearview mirror. Wilson injured his finger and returned skittish, Wagner is languishing in isolation the way Luke Kuechly did before his early retirement, and everyone else is…gone.
NFL
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama Coaching Staff News

Alabama’s coaching staff will have a huge obstacle to overcome as it prepares for the College Football Playoff. On Wednesday, the team announced that two key assistant coaches tested positive for COVID-19. Per Alabama’s press release, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone are dealing with...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Look: Here’s Why Drew Brees Is Trending Today

Drew Brees hasn’t made any type of announcement this Thursday, but the future Hall of Famer is trending on Twitter this afternoon. Earlier today, it was reported that Saints quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. That means rookie quarterback Ian Book is on track to start against the Dolphins on Monday night.
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Has Honest Comment About QB Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t exactly played up to his superstar expectations in 2021. Since entering the league as a third-round draft pick in 2012, Wilson had not missed a single NFL contest through the first nine years of his career. But during a Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the 10th-year signal caller suffered severe injuries to the middle finger on his throwing hand.
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Joe Burrow Has Honest Admission About Living In Cincinnati

Joe Burrow says it’s not all bad living in Cincinnati. When the Bengals quarterback was asked why the team has been relatively unscathed by the COVID cases sweeping through the NFL, Burrow kept it real. “Fortunately, there’s not a lot to do in Cincinnati,” the Ohio-native said.
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Reporter Has New Update On QB Lamar Jackson

With three weeks remaining in the race for the playoffs, the Baltimore Ravens are working to get back to full strength for the final few regular season games. That includes getting starting quarterback Lamar Jackson healthy before taking on the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday. Unfortunately for the Ravens, his progress...
NFL
The Gazette

The Gazette

Colorado Springs, CO
2K+
Followers
155
Post
319K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy