NHL’s postponement of cross-boarder games affects all three local teams

The Rangers’ holiday break in essence has already started with the NHL postponing all 12 games between U.S. and Canadian teams due to potential changes in COVID-19 travel restriction before the league’s holiday recess scheduled to begin on Dec. 24.

The Blueshirts’ scheduled match Wednesday at the Garden against Montreal has been postponed as part of the agreement between the NHL and NHLPA. The Canadiens’ games at the Islanders (Monday) and Devils (Thursday) have also been postponed.

“We were just off the ice and we heard about it,” Islanders forward J-G Pageau said after the team’s shootout loss to the Golden Knights on Sunday.. “The NHL, the NHLPA took the decision. Obviously we love to play here in front of our fans. We feel good about our game and the past few games, it’s something that’s out of our control. I’m sure they made the decision to make sure that everyone’s safe with their family.”