ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL’s postponement of cross-boarder games affects all three local teams

By Larry Brooks
NYPost
NYPost
 5 days ago

The Rangers’ holiday break in essence has already started with the NHL postponing all 12 games between U.S. and Canadian teams due to potential changes in COVID-19 travel restriction before the league’s holiday recess scheduled to begin on Dec. 24.

The Blueshirts’ scheduled match Wednesday at the Garden against Montreal has been postponed as part of the agreement between the NHL and NHLPA. The Canadiens’ games at the Islanders (Monday) and Devils (Thursday) have also been postponed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4062sv_0dRF9MeY00
The Rangers’ game Wednesday against the Canadiens has been postponed as the NHL puts a halt to cross-boarder games amid possible changes to COVD-19 travel restrictions.

“We were just off the ice and we heard about it,” Islanders forward J-G Pageau said after the team’s shootout loss to the Golden Knights on Sunday.. “The NHL, the NHLPA took the decision. Obviously we love to play here in front of our fans. We feel good about our game and the past few games, it’s something that’s out of our control. I’m sure they made the decision to make sure that everyone’s safe with their family.”

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islanders#Rangers#Postponement#Montreal#Canadian#Nhlpa
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy