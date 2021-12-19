ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ho, ho, hold it! Man with white beard, Santa hat robs credit union: cops

By Patrick Reilly
NYPost
NYPost
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vnE17_0dRF9Kt600
The not-so-jolly robber stole $1,000 from the First Community Credit Union donning a white beard and Santa hat.

You better watch out — Santa’s robbing this bank.

A Missouri man with a white beard and Santa hat was arrested for robbing a credit union and threatening to blow up the building, authorities say.

Kenneth Hopper, 58, stole $1,000 from the First Community Credit Union in Bridgeton and threatened to unleash an explosion there before being busted with the cash by St. Ann police, according to court documents obtained by St. Louis Today.

He was charged with first-degree robbery and making terroristic threats, said a spokesman for the St. Louis County Prosecutor’s office. Hopper was being held on a $100,000 bond.

Officials said he was taken to the hospital following his arrest after experiencing chest pains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h1aXi_0dRF9Kt600
Kenneth Hopper was charged with first-degree robbery and making terroristic threats

Comments / 0

Related
People

Girlfriend Sentenced in Killing of Girl, 3, Who Begged to Live with Grandparents Instead of Dad's Home

A Kansas woman has been sentenced to 31 years in prison after pleading guilty to her role in killing her boyfriend's 3-year-daughter in 2020. On Nov. 3, Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick, 34, of Kansas City, pleaded guilty in Wyandotte County Court to one count of second-degree murder, one count of abuse of a child under the age of six and two counts of interference with a law enforcement officer in the death of Olivia Jansen, online court records show.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
uticaphoenix.net

Fiancée of Man Convicted In Ahmaud Arbery’s Murder Tried to

GoFundMe recently terminated a campaign raising money for William “Roddie” Bryan, one of the men convicted last month of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, after it said the fundraising campaign violated the company’s term that prohibits collecting funds for the legal defense of a violent crime. The for-profit crowdfunding platform told the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

Girl, 12, Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Kids at Christmas Light Show

Four schoolboys have been arrested after a 12-year-old girl was assaulted at a Christmas light show in England and died from her injuries. The fatal street attack was witnessed by crowds of children. Ava White, 12, was out with her friends on Thursday night during the annual switch-on of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beard#Robbery#Santa#Hopper
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Missouri cop who 'accidentally' shot black shoplifting suspect in the back has her felony charge DROPPED after 'restorative justice' Zoom call with victim

A white Missouri cop who 'accidentally' shot a black shoplifting suspect in the back has had her felony charge dropped after she had a 'restorative justice' video conference with the victim. Julia Crews, 39, a 13-year police veteran from Ladue Police Department in Missouri, resigned in May 2019 - a...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
New York Post

14-year-old Mexican girl jailed for fleeing arranged marriage

A Mexican teen who ran away to escape an arranged marriage to her neighbor was jailed last week, according to a report. The 14-year-old girl, identified in local reports as Anayeli, was set to marry last Monday in Mexico’s Guerrero state along the Pacific coast after her family received $9,300 for the arranged union, the Daily Beast reported Monday.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
kfgo.com

15-Year-Old Edina girl working at McDonald’s responds quickly to help customer

EDINA, Minn. – Family members, co-workers, and law enforcement authorities are calling a 15-year-old worker at a McDonald’s restaurant in Edina a hero. Sydney Raley was working her Saturday shift at the drive-thru window when she noticed a customer coughing. The teen had taken first-aid training so she jumped through the window, got the distressed woman out of her car, and told her daughter to call 9-1-1.
EDINA, MN
fox26houston.com

23-year-old ex-con who was granted bond after allegedly killing his 7-month-old daughter now a wanted fugitive

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - In 2019, Albert Collin Zuniga got probation for physically attacking his wife. According to court documents, Zuniga continuously violated his probation. "He gets charged with not one, but two additional crimes," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers. "He gets charged with carrying a handgun in a vehicle and also resisting arrest."
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy