Albert Frey's Cree House in Palm Springs Arrives on the Market for $1.85M

The pandemic undoubtedly impacted businesses across the state and country, and Biére de Mac Brew Works in Mackinac City took the challenges faced as an opportunity to adapt. For some Michigan breweries, it feels like they just keep taking hits — multiple rounds of shutdowns, limited indoor dining rules, supply chain issues, and for many, extreme labor shortages, have made it more and more difficult to stay in business. The breweries that have been able to change and pivot their models over the last two years are the ones that not only continue to thrive but have almost found a new lease on life, often creating an entirely new plan like Biére de Mac Brew Works, which recently changed their whole food program, while maintaining the continued high quality of their beer and service.

RESTAURANTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO