Guests & Crew Members On Royal Caribbean’s Symphony Of The Seas Test Positive For COVID

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (CBSMiami) – Royal Caribbean has announced that guests and crew members on the Symphony of the Seas came down with COVID. According to...

miami.cbslocal.com

Bay News 9

Family denied on board Carnival Cruise ship over negative COVID test

A Bay Area family who had planned on spending Thanksgiving holiday aboard a cruise ship had to find alternate plans when they were denied access on board. For Erica, Brett Gheesling and their two kids, a vacation in sunny Belize and surrounding countries is something they planned on for months.
kiss951.com

Cruise Ship Returns To Port After 10 Individuals Contract Covid

I’m pretty pro choose your own risk when it comes to COVID. I’ve done some traveling, been to concerts and sporting events all things I’m comfortable doing. There is one thing that I’ve still been hesitant about though. And that’s getting on a cruise ship. After the horror story of the people getting quarantined on a cruise ship at the beginning of the pandemic I can’t bring myself to do it. I’m not necessarily claustrophonic but the thought of only being in one of those tiny rooms and not leaving terrifies me. Cruise ships were docked due to covid in March of 2020. Recently, they have started to sail again, with strict COVID protocols in place. However, they can only reduce the risk, not eliminate it. And we are now seeing evidence of that first hand. At least 10 passenges and crew members abord a Norwegian Cruise Line ship tested postive for COVID-19. The ship returned to New Orleans yesterday after stopping at ports in Belize, Honduras, and Mexico after it departed on November 28th.
cruisehive.com

Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Denied Entry to Curacao, Aruba Also Canceled

Royal Caribbean’s newest ship, Odyssey of the Seas, was refused entry for a scheduled stop at Curacao on Wednesday, December 22, due to COVID-19 cases reported on board. Instead, the ship spent a day at sea, while the next port on its itinerary – Aruba, planned for Thursday, December 23 – has already been canceled.
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Royal Caribbean will require passengers to wear masks indoors at all times on cruise ships due to Omicron variant

Royal Caribbean announced it has changed its mask rules aboard its cruise ships due to the surge in Covid-19 cases due to the Omicron variant. In an email sent to guests, for sailings departing through January 5, 2022, face masks will now be required to be worn indoors at all times, unless actively eating or drinking. This new update also applies to vaccinated areas and venues.
outbreaknewstoday.com

Cruise ship outbreak: More than 100 sickened on recent Viking Sea voyage

The Centers for Disease Control Prevention Vessel Sanitation Program (CDC-VSP) reported that 118 passengers and crew on a recent voyage of the Viking Cruises, Viking Sea, were sickened with diarrhea due to a gastrointestinal illness of unknown etiology. The voyage, which took place November 29–December 13, 2021, resulted in 114...
Travel + Leisure

Royal Caribbean Temporarily Suspends New Cruise Bookings Until Jan. 10

Royal Caribbean will not be accepting new bookings on cruises departing in the next few weeks, the cruise line confirmed to Travel + Leisure on Thursday. "Cruises departing through early January 2022 are unavailable to new reservations because our ships will continue sailing with a limited capacity to accommodate physical distancing," the cruise line said in a statement to T+L. "These sailings were removed from our website as we've done with previous cruises in 2021."
CBS Baltimore

Royal Caribbean Returns To Port Of Baltimore After COVID-19 Hiatus

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Port Administration welcomed Royal Caribbean back to the Port of Baltimore on Thursday. The cruise line’s ship Enchantment of the Seas is departing Thursday from Baltimore for an eight-night cruise to the Bahamas, marking the first Royal Caribbean cruise to set sail from Charm City in nearly two years. William Doyle, the MPA’s executive director, presented Capt. Daniel Budzelewski with an official Port of Baltimore ship’s wheel during a ceremony at the port’s cruise terminal celebrating the occasion. “This is huge for the local economy,” Doyle said. “When we have a cruise ship that comes into the Port...
KBUR

Royal Caribbean ship with 55 passengers positive with Covid-19 onboard will remain at sea until this weekend

A cruise ship out of South Florida will skip two ports after 55 people onboard tested positive for COVID-19. Royal Caribbean International confirmed Thursday that its ‘Odyssey of the Seas’ ship will not stop in Curaçao or Aruba as planned. The ship left Port Everglades on Saturday for an 8-night Caribbean sailing. It plans to remain out at sea until returning to Fort Lauderdale as scheduled on Sunday. Last Saturday, another Royal Caribbean ship – ‘Symphony of the Seas’ – arrived back in Miami after 48 people tested positive for COVID-19.
AFP

55 people test positive for Covid on US cruise ship

Fifty-five people have tested positive for Covid-19 aboard a Royal Caribbean International cruise ship that set sail Saturday from the southeastern US state of Florida, the company said. The infections on the "Odyssey of the Seas" involved passengers and crew members, even though 95 percent of the people on board were vaccinated against the coronavirus, Royal Caribbean said late Wednesday. Out of an abundance of caution the ship did not dock at the Caribbean islands of Curacao and Aruba, the last scheduled stops on its eight-day voyage, so it will remain at sea until it returns to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on December 26. The Odyssey is carrying 3,587 passengers and 1,599 crew members, according to USA Today newspaper.
CBS Miami

Passengers, Crew On Carnival Freedom Test Positive For COVID, Third South Florida Cruise Ship Outbreak This Month

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For a third time in less than a month, there’s been a COVID-19 outbreak on a cruise ship that departed from either Miami or Fort Lauderdale. According to a statement from Carnival Cruise Line, a number of passengers and crew on the Carnival Freedom have tested positive for the coronavirus. “Carnival Freedom is following all protocols and has a small number on board who are in isolation due to a positive COVID test. Our protocols anticipate this possibility and we implement them as necessary to protect the health and safety of our guests and crew. This is a vaccinated...
