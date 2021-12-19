Millions at risk of having Christmas cancelled as rapid antigen tests are stripped from the shelves with almost ALL of them made in China amid supply chain crisis - as expert warns they have a major flaw

Hordes of shoppers have emptied supermarket and pharmacy shelves as rapid antigen tests in a pre-Christmas rush.

Some stores such as Chemist Warehouse and Priceline have sold out of the tests in some shops and online, leaving potentially infectious revellers to attend family events.

Meanwhile, as the nation faces a supply chain crisis, just one rapid antigen test has been approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration in Australia.

Of the 15 home tests available, ten have been manufactured in China, two tests have been developed in the United States, one in Germany and one in South Korea.

But while authorities encourage Australians to use rapid antigen tests, an infectious diseases expert has warned the kits can give a false sense of security.

Infectious diseases physician Professor Peter Collignon from the ANU Medical School told the Today Show the tests could only pick up about 50 per cent of cases for people who are asymptomatic.

Professor Collignon said while detecting half of the cases was better than nothing, if the person was suffering symptoms the tests were 80 to 90 per cent effective.

'Yes, they have got a place, particularly if you're going to see elderly relatives and you're worried you might have it,' the Covid expert said.

'But I think compared to PCR, they are not as accurate, particularly for those without symptoms, so we've got to be careful about not over-relying on them to give us a false sense of security.'

Infectious diseases expert Robert Booy echoed the professor's sentiments when he told Sunrise hosts the rapid tests were only about 70 per cent effective in determining a positive case.

The disease expert said repeated testing will improve the quality of the tests and increases a person's chance of finding the infection.

He said a negative result is often 98 to 99 per cent reliable stating: 'If you get a negative test, you know it's negative'.

Meanwhile, Mr Booy said PCR tests were 'sensitive but not perfect' and could detect about 95 per cent of positive cases.

The over-the-counter detection kits are not available to purchase in South Australia, and are not approved as a diagnostic tool in Western Australia.

However on the east coast the tests are ensuring frontline and hospitality staff can attend work, families can be reunited, and Christmas celebrations can go ahead.

A pack of five can be purchased from Chemist Warehouse for $50 while a two pack costs $25 and promises results in 10 to 15 minutes, however stock is scarce.

'Rapid antigen tests should be made widely available in the community and they should be FREE to encourage peeps to test themselves before leaving the home everyday,' one Twitter user wrote.

'Singapore, NZ and other nations are giving out free face masks and rapid antigen tests. Many people can’t afford to buy them. Australia should be doing the same,' another user agreed.

Testing clinics across the country are feeling the pressure as Australians desperate to travel interstate over the festive season line up for hours to get swabbed.

Most interstate travel requires a negative test before departure but with results taking two to three days, the wait is sending travel plans into turmoil.

Infectious disease expert Mary-Louise McClaws has called for free rapid tests to be available to residents as case numbers nationally surge to 4,000 a day.

The professor warned there were signs of a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections ahead of the Christmas holidays in NSW, as the virus is seeps into other states.

'All of a sudden we have got the highest number we have had in NSW and I think this is sadly heralding a fourth wave,' she told the Nine Network on Friday.

'We really do have to be careful because what we have learnt from the England experience when Delta happened (was) all of a sudden children became the target for the virus and this is exactly what is happening again.'

Thousands of households face spending Christmas locked inside their homes as the Omicron variant sends dozens of positive cases and close contacts into isolation.

Health officials in NSW have admitted they have no clue how many cases of the highly-infectious mutant strain are active in the state because it's too expensive and time consuming to test for - but that there are likely thousands.

The revelation comes as worrying new international data finds Omicron is 'no milder' than the Delta variant - but five times more likely to re-infect.

Queensland and Tasmania have both reintroduced mask mandates in indoor settings, amid rising case numbers as holiday visitors start to flood interstate.

In NSW, Premier Dominic Perrottet has so far refused to bring back any restrictions despite mounting pressure, just days after removing density limits and allowing the unvaccinated the same freedoms as those who've had the jab.

The state recorded 2,051 new Covid cases on Monday while Victoria reported 1,302 new infections less than a week before Christmas.

Why is the new Omicron variant so scary?

What is so concerning about the variant?

Experts say it is the 'worst variant they have ever seen' and are alarmed by the number of mutations it carries.

The variant — which the World Health Organization has named Omicron — has 32 mutations on the spike protein — the most ever recorded and twice as many as the currently dominant Delta strain.

Experts fear the changes could make the vaccines 40 per cent less effective in a best-case scenario.

This is because so many of the changes on B.1.1.529 are on the virus's spike protein.

The current crop of vaccines trigger the body to recognise the version of the spike from older versions of the virus.

The Botswana variant has around 50 mutations and more than 30 of them are on the spike protein. The current crop of vaccines trigger the body to recognize the version of the spike protein from older versions of the virus. But the mutations may make the spike protein look so different that the body's immune system struggles to recognize it and fight it off. And three of the spike mutations (H665Y, N679K, P681H) help it enter the body's cells more easily. Meanwhile, it is missing a membrane protein (NSP6) which was seen in earlier iterations of the virus, which experts think could make it more infectious. And it has two mutations (R203K and G204R) that have been present in all variants of concern so far and have been linked with infectiousness

But because the spike protein looks so different on the new strain, the body's immune system may struggle to recognise it and fight it off.

It also includes mutations found on the Delta variant that allow it to spread more easily.

Experts warn they won't know how much more infectious the virus is for at least two weeks and may not know its impact on Covid hospitalizations and deaths for up to six weeks.

What mutations does the variant have?

The Botswana variant has more than 50 mutations and more than 30 of them are on the spike protein.

It carries mutations P681H and N679K which are 'rarely seen together' and could make it yet more jab resistant.

These two mutations, along with H655Y, may also make it easier for the virus to sneak into the body's cells.

And the mutation N501Y may make the strain more transmissible and was previously seen on the Kent 'Alpha' variant and Beta among others.

Two other mutations (R203K and G204R) could make the virus more infectious, while a mutation that is missing from this variant (NSP6) could increase its transmissibility.

It also carries mutations K417N and E484A that are similar to those on the South African 'Beta' variant that made it better able to dodge vaccines.

But it also has the N440K, found on Delta, and S477N, on the New York variant — which was linked with a surge of cases in the state in March — that has been linked to antibody escape.

Other mutations it has include G446S, T478K, Q493K, G496S, Q498R and Y505H, although their significance is not yet clear.

Is it a variant of concern?

The World Health Organization has classified the virus as a ‘variant of concern’, the label given to the highest-risk strains.

This means WHO experts have concluded its mutations allow it to spread faster, cause more severe illness or hamper the protection from vaccines.

Where did B.1.1.529 first emerge?

The first case was uploaded to international variant database GISAID by Hong Kong on November 23. The person carrying the new variant was traveling to the country from South Africa.

The UK was the first country to identify that the virus could be a threat and alerted other nations.

Experts believe the strain may have originated in Botswana, but continental Africa does not sequence many positive samples, so it may never be known where the variant first emerged.

Professor Francois Balloux, a geneticist at University College London, told MailOnline the virus likely emerged in a lingering infection in an immunocompromised patient, possibly someone with undiagnosed AIDS.

In patients with weakened immune systems infections can linger for months because the body is unable to fight it off. This gives the virus time to acquire mutations that allow it to get around the body's defenses.

Will I be protected if I have a booster?

Scientists have warned the new strain could make Covid vaccines 40 per cent less effective at preventing infection - however the impact on severe illness is still unknown.

But they said emergence of the mutant variant makes it even more important to get a booster jab the minute people become eligible for one.

The vaccines trigger neutralizing antibodies, which is the best protection available against the new variant. So the more of these antibodies a person has the better, experts said.

Britain's Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, said: 'The booster jab was already important before we knew about this variant – but now, it could not be more important.'

When will we know more about the variant?

Data on how transmissible the new variant is and its effect on hospitalizations and deaths is still weeks away.

The UK has offered help to South Africa, where most of the cases are concentrated, to gather this information and believe they will know more about transmissibility in two to three weeks.

But it may be four to six weeks until they know more about hospitalizations and deaths.

What is the variant called?

The strain was scientifically named as B.1.1.529 on November 24, one day after it was spotted in Hong Kong.

The variants given an official name so far include Alpha, Beta, Delta and Gamma.

Experts at the World Health Organization on November 26 named the variant Omicron.