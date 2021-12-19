Teddy Bridgewater Injury: Broncos Quarterback Carted Off Vs. Bengals

Bengals -2.5 to -3 The AFC North playoff race is coming down to the wire, with all teams within one game of each other. Sitting atop the division is the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens, who renew acquaintances in Cincinnati on Sunday. Whichever team walks away victorious will control their own destiny over the final two weeks of the season, and early action suggests that will be the Bengals. Although subtle, this line move takes this spread onto a key number and could reflect Lamar Jackson’s uncertain status against Cinci. One way or another, this line will continue to move on Sunday morning, when Jackson’s official game status is known.

