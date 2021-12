BOSTON -- It's been 20 years since Joe Johnson made an NBA debut, but he still knows how to score in isolation. Johnson, who earned the nickname "Iso Joe" for his scoring prowess in those situations over the course of his long and decorated NBA career, scored the final points of Boston's 111-101 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in fitting fashion: by burying an isolation jumper over the outstretched arm of Cavaliers forward Justin Anderson.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO