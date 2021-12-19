NHL puts Red Wings games on hold until Dec 26 due to COVID

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Wayne Gretzky has given his vote of confidence to Alex Ovechkin when it comes to the all-time goal-scoring record. Meanwhile, the NHL is thinking about testing only symptomatic players, something Detroit Red Wings’ GM Steve Yzerman seems to be in favor of. The Montreal Canadiens might see games rescheduled so fans can attend, and the Vancouver Canucks are interviewing a number of females for executive positions. Finally, what are the next steps for the NHL after the players pulled out of the Olympics, games need to be rescheduled and there’s concern about how many players are testing positive for COVID.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO