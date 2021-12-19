ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL puts Red Wings games on hold until Dec 26 due to COVID

By Mid-Michigan NOW Newsroom
nbc25news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT, Mich - The National Hockey League has announced the Detroit Red Wings will be shut down at least through the scheduled completion of the NHLs holiday break in the schedule which is on December 26. The NHL released the following...

nbc25news.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Capitals, Red Wings, Canadiens, Canucks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Wayne Gretzky has given his vote of confidence to Alex Ovechkin when it comes to the all-time goal-scoring record. Meanwhile, the NHL is thinking about testing only symptomatic players, something Detroit Red Wings’ GM Steve Yzerman seems to be in favor of. The Montreal Canadiens might see games rescheduled so fans can attend, and the Vancouver Canucks are interviewing a number of females for executive positions. Finally, what are the next steps for the NHL after the players pulled out of the Olympics, games need to be rescheduled and there’s concern about how many players are testing positive for COVID.
NHL
MLive.com

NHL postpones Monday games, including Red Wings at Rangers

The NHL announced Friday it is pushing back its return by a day, so all Monday games have been postponed, including the Detroit Red Wings’ contest at the New York Rangers. The Red Wings’ next scheduled game is Wednesday at the New York Islanders. Detroit had two games postponed this week, Monday at home vs. Colorado due to the number of Avalanche players in COVID protocol, and Thursday at Minnesota due to the increasing number of Red Wings in COVID protocol (11 players).
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Minnesota State
letsgobruins.net

Another Bruins' Forward Has Requested A Trade, Takes Shots At Management.

Another Boston Bruins' forward has requested a trade. After forward and fellow 2015 1st round pick Jake DeBrusk requested a trade a couple of weeks ago, Zach Senyshyn has done the same. Bruins' reporter Mark Divver first reported the news and spoke to Senyshyn about the trade request. “I want...
NHL
Footwear News

COVID-19 Cancellations Are Back for Sports, Broadway, & Other Major Events

COVID-19 cancellations are back. Although some restrictions were loosening this year following the rapid spread of COVID-19 in 2020, some of the annual festive and athletic events that returned are facing cancellations again as the new Omicron variant surges. As information on the virus develops, major events have gone on hiatus amid precautions. Here, a roundup of some of the events that were scheduled for the rest of the year that are now postponed or canceled due to COVID-19. Entertainment • The Radio City Rockettes Christmas Spectacular: The New York City staple, known for its high-flying kicks and even more exciting costumes, is...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Detroit#The Detroit Red Wings#Nhlpa#Club#The Red Wings#Players
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
National Hockey League
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Footwear News

NHL Pulls Out of Winter Olympics Amid COVID Concerns

The National Hockey League (NHL) will not be participating in next year’s Winter Olympics. In announcement on Wednesday, the NHL said it would not be sending any of its players to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which are slated to start in February. The NHL said the decision was made because the League’s regular-season schedule has been disrupted as a result of increasing COVID-19 cases and a rising number of postponed games. “The National Hockey League respects and admires the desire of NHL players to represent their countries and participate in a ‘best on best’ tournament. Accordingly, we have waited...
NHL
Miami Herald

NHL to use Olympic break to make up postponed games. When could Panthers’ games be played?

The inevitable is now official. The National Hockey League announced Wednesday morning that its players will not be participating in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases upended the league’s season over the past two weeks, causing nine teams to be shut down before the league ultimately decided to start its holiday break two days early and shut the whole league down for five days.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

NBA postpones tonight’s Chicago Bulls game at the United Center because of the Toronto Raptors’ COVID-19 outbreak

The NBA postponed the Chicago Bulls-Toronto Raptors game schedule for Wednesday evening at the United Center after an outbreak left the Raptors without the league minimum of eight available players. It is the third Bulls game postponed because of COVID-19 in the last two weeks. The league postponed the Bulls’ home game against the Detroit Pistons (Dec. 14) and road game against the Raptors ...
NBA
The Columbus Dispatch

NHL extends holiday break, postpones Blue Jackets game

The Columbus Blue Jackets game against the Toronto Maple Leafs that was to be played at Nationwide Arena on Monday has been postponed.  The NHL announced they were extending the previously scheduled holiday break until Tuesday due to COVID-19. Specifically, the league said it would use the extra day to "analyze League-wide testing results...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy