ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

What comes after The Great Resignation? Restructuring

ABQJournal
 5 days ago

Dear J.T. & Dale: I saw an online article by J.T. talking about what she called “The Great Restructuring of 2022.” I’m wondering how this will impact someone like me, who’s in their fifties and still wants to work? – Rose. J.T.: Everybody has...

www.abqjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Advertising Age

Rebranding the future of work during the Great Resignation

Whether it was caused by the advent of the gig economy or the desire for better work-life balance in a society that has not guaranteed parental leave or universal healthcare, the old standard of a full-time, in-office workforce was under assault long before the global pandemic began. As many digital-focused businesses moved online, daily commutes became less necessary. Location-agnostic workers became more palatable to employers who were once staunchly in-office-only. And gig workers, once broadly viewed as the nomadic outliers of the professional tax-paying set, were growing in ranks.
ECONOMY
Forbes

How The Great Resignation Could Benefit Cybersecurity

Deputy CISO and Vice President Information Security, Fortinet Inc. It's not surprising that living through a major historical event like a global pandemic has caused people to take stock of their lives. For some, spending more time with family caused them to realize how much they had been missing. Others found the idea of returning to a toxic workplace or an unfulfilling job too awful to contemplate. For countless reasons, many people are leaving their jobs — so many, in fact, that the exodus has been dubbed the "Great Resignation."
ECONOMY
KXLY

10 takeaways from the Great Resignation

Industries across the U.S. economy are facing a reckoning. The “Great Resignation”—coined and predicted by psychologist Anthony Klotz—is the tipping point of a nearly decade-long trend of employment dissatisfaction. It may seem counterintuitive that U.S. workers are quitting their jobs at record rates, particularly while the new variants of COVID-19 pose a potential threat to the economy.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Entrepreneur

Is The Great Resignation Something Bosses Should Address?

Companies the world over are going through a phenomenon dubbed 'the great resignation.' It is a trend of large swaths of employees leaving that kicked off during COVID-19. Many people reevaluated their situations, priorities, and lives due to the pandemic. With the job market hotter than ever, others chose to...
ECONOMY
GlobeSt.com

How CRE Can Deal With the Great Resignation

Commercial real estate companies are facing severe labor shortages in several market sectors, from industrial development and construction to property management and financial analysis. While the industry has a natural proclivity for traditional office space, it is going to have to quickly adapt to hold onto current employees in the midst of the so-called Great Resignation, as well as attract new talent. Flexible work schedules is at the top of the list of employee demands.
REAL ESTATE
GlobeSt.com

How the Great Resignation is Spurring Relocation

Younger generations are more inclined than their older counterparts to live in more affordable locations, even if it means taking a lower salary, according to survey data released this month by Coldwell Banker Real Estate, a Realogy company. While homeownership is important to many Americans, they are no longer confined...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
H.r.
southernminn.com

‘Great Resignation' will force employers to be more flexible

The pandemic has left many revisiting how they want to live and work, including 48-year-old Jackie Jiran, who just made a major midlife career change. Jiran said the pandemic and working from her home in suburban Carver, Minn., opened a path for her to quit her substitute teaching job to pursue a career in what she went to school for, civil engineering.
ECONOMY
thepioneeronline.com

The Great Resignation: America’s Declining Workforce

U.S. labor shortages are expected to grow as more Americans leave the workforce as the global pandemic continues to incite a virulent economic recession, impacting minority groups the hardest. Help wanted signs are plastered on the windows of numerous businesses all over the country. Pleading with millions of Americans to...
BUSINESS
GovExec.com

Three Myths of the Great Resignation

The “Great Resignation” remains one of the buzziest economic stories of 2021. But the more people talk about it, the more I wonder whether most people know what they’re talking about. As so often happens with other nifty phrases and neologisms, use of the term and abuse of the term are in equal proportion.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Inc.com

Don't Kid Yourself. The Great Resignation Is Not Over

Employees are still rethinking their relationship to their jobs. One of the vagaries of working both as a journalist covering the small enterprise beat and as a business owner advising within it is that I have an opportunity to review handfuls of pitches from folks wanting me to write articles about their take on the very world I live in. The best part of this dual life is the opportunity to see, first-hand, the incredible amount of progressive thinking occurring in business right now. The worst part is wading through pitches from people who are either entirely out of touch with what is actually occurring in business, attempting to perpetuate old, worn-out ways of thinking, or both.
ECONOMY
kxnet.com

The “Great Resignation” expected to continue

The Great Resignation is expected to continue into the new year. According to Robert Half, a management consulting company, 41 percent of workers plan to look for a new job in the first half of 2022. And more than a quarter say they would quit without having another job lined...
ECONOMY
POLITICO

The Great Resignation goes to work

IT’S NOT JUST QUITTING TIME — Headlines about the Great Resignation have conjured images of people leaving jobs en masse, destroying printers “Office Space” style on their way out the door with government checks that they use to vacation in Mexico. It’s true that a record...
LABOR ISSUES
Insurance Journal

UK Businesses Brace for Great British Resignation in 2022

UK businesses were hit by rising numbers of staff leaving their jobs voluntarily during 2021, with many employers facing the prospect of more resignations and a hiring crunch going into the third year of the pandemic, new research shows. Voluntary departures between April and December this year were higher than...
ECONOMY
hrexecutive.com

Beyond the Great Resignation: 3 trends shaping the future

A rising gray-collar workforce, upskilling and new leadership ethics are among the key trends that should be on the radar of forward-thinking HR leaders. While today’s HR leaders are working hard right now to address the Great Resignation, vaccine policies and return-to-office plans, the coming three to 15 years will see the rise of a more technically skilled portion of the workforce that could replace the traditional blue-collar worker, experts say. These so-called gray-collar employees often will have a college degree and will be more likely to oversee technical roles but not while working at a desk in an office.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Inc.com

Inside Walgreens's Great Resignation Playbook

When Rosalind Brewer, or "Roz" as she's often referred, stepped into her role as CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance, she did so at possibly the worst time. It was March 2020 and the pandemic was raging. Her new job required ensuring that the pharmacy chain could deliver vital services to customers in desperate need of everything from toilet paper and alcohol wipes to masks and rapid tests. While months have passed since then, Brewer's challenges have only deepened.
SMALL BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Using data-driven techniques to beat the Great Resignation

For many people, the crisis has acted as a catalyst for change, leading to the Great Resignation, or the Great Talent Swap for those that lost employees to a competitor or different company. Life goals people perhaps once only daydreamed about are now becoming a reality with the plethora of options and flexibility now available.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy