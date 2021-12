British online gaming operator bet365 was approved to offer online sports betting in Colorado at Thursday’s meeting of the state’s Limited Gaming Control Commission. The license approval for bet365 is technically “temporary,” but that is standard for new operators in the state. The company can be granted a full operating license after a background investigation by the state, according to LGCC Chairman Richard Nathan. The license was approved unanimously and without public discussion by the five LGCC commissioners.

COLORADO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO