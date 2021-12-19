ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Titans Forced to Play Long Game on Offense

By David Boclair
AllTitans
AllTitans
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oPflX_0dRF7yOi00
A.J. Brown,

With Derrick Henry and A.J. Brown sidelined by injury, big plays have been in short supply.

But the Tennessee Titans have put together some long drives.

In Sunday’s 19-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Titans went 64 yards in 19 plays before they settled for a field goal in the final minute of the first half. The march took 10:17 off the clock and was Tennessee’s longest of the season in terms of the number of plays and elapsed time.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill and the rest now have held the ball for more than eight minutes on a single possession four times this season. All four have been in the last three games. Not coincidentally, Brown has been on injured reserve for those same three contests due to a chest injury. Henry has been out since the start of November.

Remarkably, only one of those drives ended with a touchdown.

A rundown of the Tennessee Titans’ longest drives of 2021, based on time of possession (source: TruMedia):

OpponentDateTimeDetailsResult

The longest one against the Steelers was not the only one that failed to go the distance, which is a big reason the Titans came up short on the scoreboard. The offense also had an 11-play drive against the Steelers that ended with a field goal, and the final possession consisted of 13 snaps before Nick Westbrook-Ikhine was stopped just short of a fourth-down conversion with 27 seconds to play.

“To have a shot there at the end and to be moving the ball, with the ton of confidence that we had in the huddle, that we were going to walk away with the win, find a way to score at the end,” Tannehill said. “Felt confident moving the ball down the field. You know, we had some big runs, good pass completions to keep us going there. But unfortunately, just came up whatever it was, a few inches short.”

The Titans’ longest gain against the Steelers was a 20-yard D’Onta Foreman run in the fourth quarter. As a result, they averaged 3.8 yards on 69 plays, just the third time the offense has been held below 4.0 yards per snap.

The long drive consisted of seven runs, four of them for two yards or fewer and the longest for nine yards and 11 pass attempts – seven completions, three incompletions and a sack. There were three third-down conversions along the way and six first downs in all. The long gain was an 18-yard reception by Foreman.

Randy Bullock’s 32-yard field goal counted as play No. 19.

“It’s always disappointing losing a game,” Foreman said. “I mean, I think we all fought hard. We gave it our best shot. Everybody, I feel like, played together and just tried to find a way to win the game. Obviously, we came up short.”

The ability to stay on the field has its merits.

For example, it limits the opportunities for opposing offenses. Tennessee has won time of possession in each of the last three games and the 39:08 against the Steelers was a season-high for a contest that did not go to overtime. In fact, Pittsburgh’s total possession time was barely more than twice that drive that ate up most of the second quarter.

It also keeps the score down, though. The Titans have scored 20 or fewer points in four straight games, a first under coach Mike Vrabel and the first such stretch since Weeks 1-4 of the 2016 season.

It follows that fewer points also reduce the chances of victory. Tennessee is 1-2 since Brown went on injured reserve and has lost three of its last four in all. In the nine games Henry played, the Titans averaged 25.2 points per game. In the six he has missed they have not scored more than 23.

“We don’t have front-runners,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “We don’t have guys that are going to complain. They compete, and I appreciate that out of them. And I enjoy coaching them and know that we’re always going to have a shot.

“It may not be very pretty, but there’s guys out there competing, working and fighting for each other.”

On offense these days, they’re doing so for extended periods.

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown’s message to Le’Veon Bell after RB signs with Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were crushed with injuries during their Week 15 shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs lost Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin for the rest of the season to a torn ACL. The other Pro Bowl wideout, Mike Evans, also sustained a hamstring injury and is listed as week-to-week. The ground game also took a huge hit as Leonard Fournette injured his hamstring as well. It’s been reported that he will likely land on injured reserve and miss the rest of the regular season.
NFL
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
D'onta Foreman
Person
A. J. Brown
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos release former Steelers LB from practice squad

The Denver Broncos announced on Thursday they were releasing linebacker Avery Williamson from their practice squad. Williamson has bounced between the Broncos and Tennessee Titans this season. This matters to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a couple of reasons. First, Williamson was a guy the Steelers liked enough to trade for...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Drive#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers
CBS Sports

49ers vs. Titans odds, spread, line: Thursday Night Football picks, prediction from NFL model on 133-96 roll

The San Francisco 49ers (8-6) and Tennessee Titans (9-5) will battle it out under the bright lights of Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 16. The 49ers have found their groove lately and are on a two-game winning streak. Last week, they defeated the Atlanta Falcons, 31-13. The Titans couldn't pull out a road victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15, falling 19-13.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger’s honest admission heading into battle vs. Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ struggles on offense have been well documented. While historically known for their defense, the Steelers have fielded some of the NFL’s best offenses with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger under center, though this year’s unit has fallen well short of the likes of those. With a Week 16 clash against Patrick Mahomes and the high-scoring Kansas City Chiefs coming up, Roethlisberger gave an honest admission on the team’s offense.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Steelers WR tweets his reaction to Pro Bowl snub

The NFL Pro Bowl rosters were announced on Wednesday, which means there were plenty of players who felt they were snubbed. Diontae Johnson is one of the players who felt he should have been honored. Johnson tweeted an emoji of a sleeping face after the Pro Bowl rosters were announced....
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

TNF game thread: 49ers-Titans

The Christmas weekend slate starts with the San Francisco 49ers visiting my favorite city and the Tennessee Titans. Kickoff is at 5:20 p.m. PT.
NFL
AllTitans

Titans 'Very Committed' to Ball Security

NASHVILLE – The turnover issues that have plagued them – particularly in recent weeks – have been nearly as surprising to the Tennessee Titans as they have been damaging. It is not as if they simply hoped for the best and things have turned out much worse...
NFL
AllTitans

AllTitans

Nashville, TN
860
Followers
756
Post
292K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTitans is a FanNation channel covering the Tennessee Titans

Comments / 0

Community Policy