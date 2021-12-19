ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troopers: Driver killed was 'knocked' into I-95 lanes

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
 5 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- The driver of a crashed car was killed after Virginia State Police said he was hit by two SUVs along Interstate 95 in Richmond early Sunday morning.

Troopers were called to the wreck at 1:55 a.m. on I-95 south near (mile marker 74) the exit for I-195, according to Corinne Geller with Virginia State Police.

Officials said the driver of a Nissan sedan was headed south when he ran off the left side of the interstate and hit the jersey wall before coming to a stop in the left lane.

Geller said the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was hit by a Dodge SUV when he stepped out of the crashed car.

"The impact of the crash knocked the Nissan's driver into the left and center travel lanes, where he was struck by a southbound Hyundai [SUV]," Geller said.

The driver of the Nissan died at the scene. They were later identified as 22-year-old Blemir Alic of Henrico.

Officials said two other crashes also happened in traffic before the fatal wreck.

The driver of the Dodge, 22-year-old Zaina J. Farris, 22 of Richmond, was transported for treatment of minor injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Hyundai was uninjured in the crash.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Virginia Crime & Safety
