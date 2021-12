NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City Council will hold a hearing Monday on COVID safety protocols in the workplace. Witnesses will testify from several government agencies, like the Mayor’s Office of Labor Relations and the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. Council members will also hear from labor unions and those who work at private companies. After gathering information on protocols used, including the role of city mandates, officials hope to figure out the best safety methods as the pandemic continues. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545 Connecticut book online here

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO