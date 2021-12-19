ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Person Suffers Life-Threatening Injures in Interstate 57 Shooting

By NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois State Police are investigating an expressway shooting that occurred on Interstate 57 in the south suburbs on Sunday. According to...

www.nbcchicago.com

