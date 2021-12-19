ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Porch pirates struck by ‘glitter bombs’ in engineer’s latest payback invention

By Nexstar Media Wire, NewsNation staff
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kWels_0dRF6iU700

( NewsNation Now ) — Having a package stolen stinks — sometimes literally.

Porch pirates who stole from YouTube creator Mark Rober were met with an explosion of glitter and a foul-smelling spray upon opening what appeared to be an Apple HomePod.

Stay on top of breaking news and weather with the FOX8 mobile app.

For years, videos of bait packages similar to this one have garnered millions of views as thieves hoping to find something valuable instead encounter a burst of powder or packing peanuts.

The bait package featured in Rober’s latest of video, posted Friday, is the result of careful engineering and four years of work, he said. It shows people in their cars and homes confused and panicked at the cloud of glitter, blaring car horn noise and flashing police lights.

Four cellphones and an onboard microphone capture the porch pirates as they steal the package. They also record the thieves’ reactions and automatically upload the footage to a storage cloud.

Not everyone takes the bait, however.

Rober placed some of his packages near shared mailboxes and found that people more often left the parcels alone or took them in for their neighbors.

“Either people are getting more honest, or perhaps, I don’t know, it’s the devastating power of glitter that’s encouraging more civil behavior,” Rober said in the video.

Jokes aside, three out of four Americans have fallen victim to package theft in their lifetime, according to a recent SafeWise survey.

Rober said he started the project in 2018 after spotting someone steal a package from his doorstep.

“If you’ve ever been in a situation like this you just sort of feel violated,” Rober said. “And then I took this to the police and even with the video evidence they said it’s just not worth their time to look into, so then you also feel powerless.”

That’s when Rober began taking matters into his own hands.

Because “sometimes revenge is a dish best served fabulously,” he said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Man accused of killing 1-year-old boy in Winston-Salem arrested

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The man accused of killing a 1-year-old boy in Winston-Salem is now behind bars, according to police. At about 4:20 a.m. on July 27, Winston-Salem police, fire and EMS crews responded to a report of “unknown trouble” on the 1200 block of Peachtree Street. At the scene, officers found a 1-year-old […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
newsy.com

Porch Pirates Run Rampant Ahead Of The Holiday Season

Tis the season for packages being shipped then pilfered by pirates on the porch. According to the home security company Safewise, more than 210 million packages are stolen annually in the United States during the Christmas season. There's a lot of opportunity to play the Grinch and holiday gifts. Whether...
LITTLETON, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Rober
MyChamplainValley.com

Tips to prevent packages from porch pirates

‘Tis the season of gifts, giving, and sometimes grabbing. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday behind us, millions of packages are showing up on doorstops across the nation. There’s nothing like hearing your long-awaited parcel has arrived, but not if it’s snatched by porch pirates first. “Going out, staking out a neighborhood after parcels have […]
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
live5news.com

Bait packages left by police lure ‘porch pirates’

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - With some holiday gifts still in transit, some law enforcement agencies stepped up their game against thieves. Police targeted porch pirates by leaving packages with tracking devices in front of houses. “We’re going to a prearranged residence with the homeowner’s consent. They are a prior victim...
ANAHEIM, CA
fredericksburg.today

How to stop “Porch Pirates”

From the Better Business Bureau of Central Virginia:. Online shoppers should be aware of ‘porch pirates’ – people stealing packages from unsuspecting homeowners. The U.S. Postal Service has a few ways you can keep your packages safe from thieves during the holiday season and all year round.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engineering#Payback#Pirates#Newsnation#Americans#Safewise
techeblog.com

Former NASA Engineer Mark Rober Unveils Glitter Bomb 4.0, Disguises it as an Apple HomePod

Mark Rober, the famous YouTuber and former NASA engineer, has just unveiled his annual Glitter Bomb 4.0. Why does he make glitter bombs? Well, someone stole a package from his porch around 4-years ago and the police wouldn’t do anything, so he made it his life’s work to engineer some harmless karmic justice. Read more to see what he came up with this year.
ELECTRONICS
okcfox.com

Play it Safe: Porch Pirates

It's time you Play it Safe when it comes to protecting your stuff from porch pirates. We've all seen the video, crooks preying on you while you're gone, stealing your stuff you worked hard to pay for. Now, with online shopping on the rise because of the pandemic, so are package thefts. You can Play it Safe by using these few simple tips. Work with the shipping company to schedule the delivery for a time you know you will you can still direct them to place the package by a back door or garage where someone will not think to look. Have packages delivered to you at work if that's allowed. Make sure you keep your tracking number and track the package so you can be on the lookout for it.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KAKE TV

Know Your Rights: Porch Pirates

'Tis the season to be on the lookout for thieves. Last-minute packages are arriving at homes every day throughout the holiday season, making this the perfect time for porch pirates to strike. From having the right credit card, to having a good surveillance camera, there are a few ways you...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Payback’s a poop: California porch pirate gets a smelly surprise

Ever wanted to get payback on the person who stole a package from your front porch?. For one Fresno County resident, revenge never smelled so stinkin’ good. After having a package stolen from their porch, this Fresno resident decided to get even and loaded up an empty box with poop.
CALIFORNIA STATE
cw34.com

How to fight back against porch pirates

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The days leading up to Christmas mean the cram to get last-minute gifts delivered. This, in turn, can bring out porch pirates who would rather shop on peoples' doorsteps than at the store. "About one in ten Americans have had a package, at...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
KIRO 7 Seattle

Alleged porch pirate hits Ballard

SEATTLE — A porch pirate hit Ballard on Sunday afternoon, taking packages off porches in the middle of the day. A KIRO 7 viewer sent us this surveillance video, showing the woman walking past the front door, then returning to grab the package. The viewer tells us the woman...
SEATTLE, WA
Lakeland Gazette

Porch pirate struck and Deputy Duncan solves it

A porch pirate struck in the gated community of Highlands Creek off of Crews Lake Drive in Lakeland. The responding deputy obtained security video which showed that the suspect vehicle was a black 2013 Chevy Equinox. The video also clearly showed the tag number of the Equinox. Booya!. The deputy...
LAKELAND, FL
ABC4

Police searching for Riverton porch pirate

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this woman? Riverton Police are searching for a woman who’s suspected of stealing packages off people’s front porches. Officials say she’s been striking around the Riverton and South Jordan area. Authorities say the suspect drives a small, dark-colored SUV and her name may be Valeria. As the holiday […]
RIVERTON, UT
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy