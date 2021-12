Welcome to the VERANDA Weekend Guides where we show you how to make the most of 48 hours in one of our favorite destinations. This time, we are headed to Palm Springs (come with us next fall!) to enjoy the organic splendor of Southern California and all the fantastic architecture this mid-century modernist destination has to offer. Plus, there are plenty of delicious eats and unique wellness experiences to enjoy along the way in the Coachella Valley.

