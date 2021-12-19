ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray: 'We Know Who We Are'

Arizona Cardinals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyler Murray talks to the media after the Cardinals...

www.azcardinals.com

Arizona Cardinals

'Twas The Friday Before The Colts

'Twas the day before Christmas and the eve of the Colts game,. When the Cardinals could again mark "playoffs" by their name; (1) Chandler Jones helped the message through a show of hands,. That playoffs are an opportunity, not just for players but fans; (2) The offense and Kyler Murray...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown’s message to Le’Veon Bell after RB signs with Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were crushed with injuries during their Week 15 shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs lost Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin for the rest of the season to a torn ACL. The other Pro Bowl wideout, Mike Evans, also sustained a hamstring injury and is listed as week-to-week. The ground game also took a huge hit as Leonard Fournette injured his hamstring as well. It’s been reported that he will likely land on injured reserve and miss the rest of the regular season.
NFL
dolphinstalk.com

Peyton Manning on Tua Tagovailoa

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback and ESPN Analyst Peyton Manning broke down some film on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Watch below.
NFL
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
NFL
bardown.com

Colts cheerleader brought to tears after being surprised with Pro Bowl selection

While the NFL awaits Wednesday’s announcement for the remaining Pro Bowl members, we’re slowly finding out which cheerleaders will be representing their squads at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, on February 6th. Each year, each cheer squad is permitted to select one cheerleader to act...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Has Honest Comment About QB Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t exactly played up to his superstar expectations in 2021. Since entering the league as a third-round draft pick in 2012, Wilson had not missed a single NFL contest through the first nine years of his career. But during a Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the 10th-year signal caller suffered severe injuries to the middle finger on his throwing hand.
NFL
thespun.com

1 Team Reportedly Already Turned Down Gator Bowl

With Texas A&M unable to attend the Gator Bowl, officials for the game have been scrambling to find a replacement. Unfortunately, they’re quickly finding that to be easier said than done. According to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, the Gator Bowl can start reaching out to 5-7 teams...
NFL
The Spun

Panthers Coach Matt Rhule Announces Starting QB vs. Buccaneers

The Carolina Panthers have reportedly made their decision at quarterback for Sunday. However, it appears head coach Matt Rhule isn’t ruling out his two-QB system. “Cam Newton will start on Sunday,” ESPN’s David Newton reported. Adding Newton will “have a major role” and “[Sam] Darnold will play at some point,” according to Rhule.
NFL
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks: 3 players who won’t be back in 2022

The 5-9 Seattle Seahawks are the worst they’ve been in over a decade due to several factors, including several roster mistakes made at every level. The reigning NFC West champions who finished last season at 12-4 are currently 5-9. Aside from a 9-7 2017 season, the Seahawks have never missed the playoffs in the Russell Wilson era. But the mid-2010s team that Pete Carroll built is long in the rearview mirror. Wilson injured his finger and returned skittish, Wagner is languishing in isolation the way Luke Kuechly did before his early retirement, and everyone else is…gone.
NFL
FanSided

One advantage Cincinnati has over Alabama Football

Opinions from the college football, pundit world are overwhelmingly picking Alabama Football to beat Cincinnati. It is tempting to state the predictions are unanimous. But without seeing any evidence of a pick for the Bearcats, there are probably a few contrarians not picking the Alabama Crimson Tide. The flip side...
ALABAMA STATE

