ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Covid Concerns Shut Down Detroit Red Wings' Games at Least Through Dec. 26

By Allan Lengel
deadlinedetroit.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Red Wings are canceling games at least through Dec. 26 due to concerns about Covid among team members and coaches, the National Hockey League announced Sunday. "A decision on when the Red Wings'...

deadlinedetroit.com

Comments / 0

Related
letsgobruins.net

Another Bruins' Forward Has Requested A Trade, Takes Shots At Management.

Another Boston Bruins' forward has requested a trade. After forward and fellow 2015 1st round pick Jake DeBrusk requested a trade a couple of weeks ago, Zach Senyshyn has done the same. Bruins' reporter Mark Divver first reported the news and spoke to Senyshyn about the trade request. “I want...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
New York State
State
Colorado State
Miami Herald

NHL to use Olympic break to make up postponed games. When could Panthers’ games be played?

The inevitable is now official. The National Hockey League announced Wednesday morning that its players will not be participating in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases upended the league’s season over the past two weeks, causing nine teams to be shut down before the league ultimately decided to start its holiday break two days early and shut the whole league down for five days.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Veleno
Person
Tyler Bertuzzi
Person
Danny Dekeyser
Person
Robby Fabbri
Person
Filip Zadina
Person
Carter Rowney
Person
Pius Suter
Person
Sam Gagner
Person
Marc Staal
Person
Jeff Blashill
Person
Alex Tanguay
The Columbus Dispatch

NHL extends holiday break, postpones Blue Jackets game

The Columbus Blue Jackets game against the Toronto Maple Leafs that was to be played at Nationwide Arena on Monday has been postponed.  The NHL announced they were extending the previously scheduled holiday break until Tuesday due to COVID-19. Specifically, the league said it would use the extra day to "analyze League-wide testing results...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Detroit Red Wings#The Red Wings#The Detroit Free Press
Footwear News

NHL Pulls Out of Winter Olympics Amid COVID Concerns

The National Hockey League (NHL) will not be participating in next year’s Winter Olympics. In announcement on Wednesday, the NHL said it would not be sending any of its players to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which are slated to start in February. The NHL said the decision was made because the League’s regular-season schedule has been disrupted as a result of increasing COVID-19 cases and a rising number of postponed games. “The National Hockey League respects and admires the desire of NHL players to represent their countries and participate in a ‘best on best’ tournament. Accordingly, we have waited...
NHL
AFP

NHL players will not compete at Beijing Olympics: reports

National Hockey League players will not compete in February's Beijing Winter Olympics in the wake of 50 NHL games being postponed over Covid-19, according to reports Tuesday. Multiple US news outlets, including ESPN, cited unnamed sources that said the league and NHL Players Association reached an agreement not to send athletes to China. Without the NHL's elite millionaire stars, national teams at the Olympics would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, when minor-league and retired players filled out rosters and Russian athletes captured gold. "It's disappointing," said Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos, a 31-year-old Canadian center for the reigning NHL champions.
NHL
FanSided

Bruins Prospects: How draft picks are playing in juniors

This offseason, I previewed the six Bruins draft picks playing juniors in North America. Three are playing major juniors in Canada while three are playing Tier I juniors in the United States. Fabian Lysell. Arguably the top prospect in the Bruins organization, Lysell has been ripping it up in the...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
National Hockey League
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Boston

McAvoy, Pastrnak Disappointed They Won’t Be Taking Part In 2022 Winter Olympics

BOSTON (CBS) — Charlie McAvoy was looking forward to having his first Olympic experience in Beijing in February. That will no longer happen though, as the NHL has pulled out of the 2022 Winter Olympics because COVID-19 is causing some major headaches up and down the league. With NHL postponements up to 50 because of COVID-19 wreaking havoc on a number of rosters, that Olympic break is now going to be used to reschedule games. The decision to back out of the Olympics has left those who were set to represent their country pretty disappointed. You can put McAvoy in that camp,...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan enters the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols; assistant Chris Fleming to fill in as interim coach

Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan on Friday entered the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols ahead of a pair of games Sunday and Monday. The Bulls on Thursday cleared their final group of players — including star guard Zach LaVine — from the league protocols. A total of 11 players entered the COVID-19 protocols in December, including DeMar DeRozan and LaVine, the team’s leading scorers. Assistant Chris ...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy