The Michigan Maritime Museum in South Haven has been awarded a grant of $55,000 by Entergy for the museum’s Launching a Legacy capital campaign. The two have a history of working together as the Maritime Museum’s former operations center once served as the visitor center for Palisades Nuclear Power Plant in Covert. The museum purchased that building for $1 and it served as its hub of activity for 36 years. The Michigan Maritime Museum’s Launching a Legacy capital campaign is seeking to raise $8 million to double the size of the campus and expand programming. The museum outgrew the previous operations center, and it was demolished in September as the museum seeks more space for exhibits, classrooms, and offices. Construction of the new building, the Maritime Heritage Center, has begun with an expected completion date of summer 2022.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO