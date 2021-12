>Airport Gets $4 Million in Federal Funds for Cargo Expansion Project. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg International Airport is getting some federal money to expand its cargo shipping capacities. Senator Bob Casey said Thursday HIA will receive over four million dollars as part of the federal infrastructure bill that was recently made into law. Officials say the money will helps close the funding gap on a major expansion of the air cargo apron. The expansion is expected to eventually increase cargo by 30-percent at the airport in addition to creating 350 new permanent jobs and some 500 temporary jobs in constructing the project.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO