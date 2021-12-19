ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane great Duke Johnson stars in Dolphins’ 6th straight win

By Christopher Stock
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuke Johnson was given an opportunity and he turned into the best game of his NFL career. The Miami Hurricanes’ all-time leading rusher shined for the Miami Dolphins in a 31-24 win over the New York Jets on Sunday. Johnson ran for a career-high 107 yards and scored...

Miami Herald

NFL Week 16 picks: Santa’s gift to Dolphins ... but will it mean 7th straight win? Our latest picks

DOLPHINS (7-7) at SAINTS (7-7) Line: MIA by 1 1/2. Cote’s pick: MIA, 20-17. TV: 8:15 p.m. Monday, ESPN. The Dolphins and their still-breathing playoff hopes got quite the early Christmas gift Thursday with the news Ian Book -- who!? -- would be starting at quarterback for New Orleans Monday night after both Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian were headed to Covid list. Book has never taken a snap as a pro. He’s so unknown even his parents were Googling his name. We kid. Notre Dame fans know him. But in NFL terms he’s the rawest of fourth-round rookies. The huge break for Miami quickly flipped betting line from Fins as 3-point ‘dogs to 1 1/2-point faves. Things are jolly in Miami after six straight wins turned an awful season around, and hopes buoyed now for a seventh straight win. But this still looms as a mighty test in Fins’ record 86th Monday night appearance (though they’ve been fewer lately). N’Awlins, after beating Green Bay 38-3 in opener and Tampa Bay 9-0 last week, is first defense ever to keep both the reigning league MVP (Aaron Rodgers) and reigning Super Bowl MVP (Tom Brady) out of end zone in same season. Not overselling Saints. They are 7-7. Just saying their upside is tremendous, especially on defense. And that D will be hell-bent to rise up and make up for the unexpected emergency turn to Book. Miami’s own defense (with Jevon Holland back) will need to match that, just as Tua Tagovailoa (with Jaylen Waddle back) will need to be ready for the defense that just dominated Brady. With Hill, I’d have picked Saints. With Book, lean Miami but it feels like a tossup, tighter than my belt after the holidays.
247Sports

New Orleans Saints to start Ian Book at QB against Miami Dolphins, per report

The New Orleans Saints are set to start rookie Ian Book at quarterback Monday Night against the Miami Dolphins, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. Trevor Siemian was placed on the Reserve/COVID list earlier this week and the duo reports Taysom Hill will also land there. Book,...
CBS Miami

Miami Dolphins CB Xavien Howard Selected To Pro Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard has been selected to start in the 2021 Pro Bowl. That makes it two Pro Bowl selections a row for Howard, who now has three total. Howard has totaled 40 tackles, including 31 solo, four interceptions, 14 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries this season. The 14 passes defensed this season are tied for fourth in the NFL, while his four interceptions are tied for ninth. He’s the only NFL player this season to have at least two forced fumbles and four interceptions. Howard is the 14th player in Dolphins history to be a three-time Pro Bowl starter. He’s also just the second cornerback, joining Sam Madison.
FanSided

Miami Dolphins: Six wins in a row is great but number 7 is more important

The Miami Dolphins are riding a six game winning streak but it is the 7th win in a row that matters the most right now. Then, it will be the eighth. If there is a game that the Dolphins could afford to lose, it would be against the Saints but let us be very clear here, Miami can’t afford to lose on Monday night. If the heavens above part and things in the universe align, Miami would be able to win their last three games.
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown’s message to Le’Veon Bell after RB signs with Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were crushed with injuries during their Week 15 shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs lost Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin for the rest of the season to a torn ACL. The other Pro Bowl wideout, Mike Evans, also sustained a hamstring injury and is listed as week-to-week. The ground game also took a huge hit as Leonard Fournette injured his hamstring as well. It’s been reported that he will likely land on injured reserve and miss the rest of the regular season.
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks: 3 players who won’t be back in 2022

The 5-9 Seattle Seahawks are the worst they’ve been in over a decade due to several factors, including several roster mistakes made at every level. The reigning NFC West champions who finished last season at 12-4 are currently 5-9. Aside from a 9-7 2017 season, the Seahawks have never missed the playoffs in the Russell Wilson era. But the mid-2010s team that Pete Carroll built is long in the rearview mirror. Wilson injured his finger and returned skittish, Wagner is languishing in isolation the way Luke Kuechly did before his early retirement, and everyone else is…gone.
The Spun

1 Key Chiefs Player Reportedly Already Out For Sunday

Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs were hit with a major outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases. While several of the team’s players have an opportunity to test out of health and safety protocols, one key player has already been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
Lake Charles American Press

Cowboys reload with Goff, new coach vows to install up-tempo offense

In the northeast corner of the northeast end zone in Cowboy Stadium during games rests a cannon ready to fire after each McNeese State score. Far too often the last few seasons it has stayed silent. Even when the Cowboys entered the red zone the cannon was left unlit as...
The Spun

Vikings Sign New RB After Dalvin Cook News

The Minnesota Vikings will most likely have to take on the Los Angeles Rams without star running back Dalvin Cook. On Thursday, the team placed Cook on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It’ll be tough to replace Cook’s production, as he has 1,067 rushing yards and six touchdowns this season. He also...
