Sun-powered soft robot could mop up the seas

Keep your home clean the easy way with the ROIDMI EVA self-cleaning & emptying robot vacuum. This intelligent vacuum returns to the base station on its own to self-clean its dirty mops. And it has an auto-drying mop that is also anti-mildew and anti-odor. Additionally, it has an extra-large dust bag that can collect dust for up to 60 days! Plus, with three cleaning modes, it can sweep, vacuum, and mop. It’ll automatically switch the mode depending on the area it’s cleaning. Moreover, its 12N pressurized bionic mopping cleans and removes stubborn stains. Furthermore, its powerful 3200 Pa suction leaves no dust behind. With 360-degree LDS omnidirectional scanning, it identifies and avoids obstacles and won’t get stuck on small items. Compatible with Alexa and Google, the ROIDMI EVA also offers smart control via the app.
