Sun-powered soft robot could mop up the seas

The Roidmi EVE Plus Robot Vacuum and Mop is a 2-in-1 robot vacuum cleaner and mop that is stunningly convenient as a vacuum, but slightly useless as a mop. It’s sturdy and well-made, and well worth the price of under $500 considering the inclusion of the self-emptying tower dock, and just how good of a job the vacuum does. The feature-packed app and the cleaner’s ability to navigate tricky surfaces more than makes up for any occasional map glitches and the fact that the mopping feature isn’t as useful as it could have been. If you’re in the market for a well-built robot vacuum cleaner that is even more convenient than a regular model, then the Roidmi Eve Plus robot vacuum and is a fantastic choice for the money; just leave the mop in the box.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO