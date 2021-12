It is now official. The National Hockey League has announced this morning that NHL players will not participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. This is a direct result of the league postponing 50 games already this season due to COVID-related events. This may not be a surprise to you, the fan, who is aware that the NHL has not only postponed so many games but also shut down affected teams temporarily, initially shut down travel of teams across the Canadian-American border, and even extended its holiday break such that it begins today. You would not have been a conspiracy theorist to suggest that Beijing was not going to happen for the NHL players. The rumors and sources were piling up that the NHL was not going to go. Now it is official.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO