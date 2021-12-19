Police presence on Brown Avenue and Amos Street (UPDATE: Child injured)
UPDATE (12/19/2021, 7:24 p.m.) : Columbus PD confirms that an 11-year-old sustained serious injuries following a pedestrian versus vehicle incident. The child was transported to a near-by medical facility.
Columbus PD responded to the scene at around 6:00 p.m. Stay with us as we continue to gather information.
COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — There is active police presence at the intersection of Brown Avenue and Amos Street.
News 3 responded to the scene at around 6:00 p.m. on Dec. 19. Columbus Police Department and Crime Scene Investigation units are present.
The area is currently blocked off with caution tape.
Police presence remains active at this time. Stick with News 3 on-air and online as we continue to gather details.
