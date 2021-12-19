ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, NY

Truck loses load attempting to make turn in Waterloo

 5 days ago

A tractor-trailer crash caused a mess near the intersection of 5&20 and Route 96A in Waterloo.

The truck was carrying a wide load and part of it came loose from the trailer behind it.

The truck appeared to be carrying a wooden frame and was attempting to turn on to 96A.

No further details were immediately available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cl4Pr_0dRF34dT00
Photo by Greg Cotterill, Finger Lakes News Radio.

FingerLakes1.com

Canandaigua PD blotter: Several arrests made in recent days

On December 20, 2021 at 2:55 pm, Kevin D. Cave, 28, of Canandaigua was arrested on a Bench Warrant for violating the conditions of his release. Pursuant to the investigation, it was determined that Cave did not meet the conditions of his release that were set forth by the City of Canandaigua Drug Court. Cave was subsequently arrested and turned over to the Ontario County Jail pending arraignment.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Waterloo woman arrested on failure to appear warrant in 2020 drug possession case

On Monday, December 20, 2021, 5:33 pm the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Michelle L. Lewis, age 30, of Waterloo, New York. The arrest stems from a 2020 arrest where Lewis was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree and other vehicle and traffic law charges. When Lewis failed to appear in court a bench warrant was issued for her arrest.
WATERLOO, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Pair arrested, charged with Wal-Mart theft

On Sunday, December 19, 2021, at 2:54 pm the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Shallamar L. Hayward-Crawford, age 37, and Samuel F. Crawford, age 41, following a larceny investigation at the Wal-Mart Supercenter. Both were observed by asset protection open items in the store, concealing items on their...
SENECA FALLS, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Galen man injured in one vehicle crash

A Wayne County man suffered non-life threatening injuries in a one car crash in Galen. Christan A. Frisinger, age 61, of Clyde was reportedly traveling westbound on State Route 31 in the Town of Galen when his vehicle left the roadway and colliding with a sign prior to coming to rest. Investigation shows that Mr. Frisinger was operating his vehicle at a speed not prudent for road conditions. Mr. Frisinger was transported by Eastern Wayne Ambulance to Newark-Wayne Community Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

