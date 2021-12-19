Truck loses load attempting to make turn in Waterloo

A tractor-trailer crash caused a mess near the intersection of 5&20 and Route 96A in Waterloo.

The truck was carrying a wide load and part of it came loose from the trailer behind it.

The truck appeared to be carrying a wooden frame and was attempting to turn on to 96A.

No further details were immediately available.

Photo by Greg Cotterill, Finger Lakes News Radio.

