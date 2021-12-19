ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Disney, YouTube Reach Agreement to Restore TV Content

By Kirk O’Neil
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mvo0U_0dRF2lH800

The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report has reached an agreement to return its television content to YouTube TV after its programming was removed Friday from the television and video platform owned by Alphabet’s (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report Google.

YouTube on Sunday announced on its official blog that it had reached an agreement with Disney to restore access to Disney cable networks, including ESPN and FX, live and on-demand content and any recordings previously in users’ libraries. It said that local ABC affiliates also would be restored over the course of the day.

YouTube on Friday at 9 p.m. Pacific time removed Disney-owned content from its platform after their previous agreement expired. YouTube told its customers that their monthly subscription price would be reduced by $15, from $64.99 to $49.99 while Disney content remained off the site.

Negotiations between the two parties continued Saturday, with the parties reaching an agreement Sunday. YouTube on its blog told its subscribers that it would preserve its $64.99 subscription price, and would honor a one-time $15 credit for all of its members impacted by the Disney content removal.

Active members who have not yet received the $15 discount on their monthly bill will automatically receive a one-time credit on their next bill with no action needed, the blog said. For members who were impacted and have initiated the cancellation process, they can resume their service on YouTube's membership page.

If subscribers resume their membership before they lose access, YouTube will still honor the one-time $15 credit on their bill.

YouTube in October reached an agreement with Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Report NBCUniversal to avoid NBC cable content, including CNBC, MSNBC and USA Network, and local affiliates from being dropped from the platform.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
The Hollywood Reporter

Sony Pictures Network India Completes Merger With Zee to Create Broadcast Giant

Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI) and Zee Entertainment Enterprises have completed their merger to become India’s second-largest entertainment network by revenue and create a regional content giant covering film, TV and streaming. The two companies sealed their union, first announced Sept. 21, on Wednesday after signing definitive merger documents. The deal sees Sony Pictures Entertainment, the parent company of SPNI, hold a majority stake in the merged company, which will be publicly listed in India. The deal creates a company that oversees 75 linear TV channels, two well-established streaming services (SonyLIV and Zee5), two major film studios, a digital content studio (Studio...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Tv#The Walt Disney Co#Alphabet#Espn#Fx#Abc#Cnbc#Msnbc#Usa Network
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Taps Spotify Exec Horacio Gutierrez as General Counsel

Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Chapek has found the successor to longtime Disney executive and general counsel Alan Braverman. Disney has named Horacio Gutierrez senior executive vp, general counsel and secretary for the company, succeeding Braverman, who is retiring at the end of the year. Guttierez joins from streaming audio giant Spotify, where he was head of global affairs and chief legal officer. The executive, who starts at Disney Feb. 1, previously served as general counsel at Microsoft. “Horacio is an incredibly skilled attorney and dynamic leader who comes to Disney with 35 years of legal experience in markets around the globe....
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Disney
AFP

Major tech firms join Consumer Electronics Show exodus

Big-name tech firms such as Google, Lenovo and Intel on Thursday cancelled plans to attend next month's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, joining an exodus fueled by fear of Covid-19. The three are part of a growing list of companies opting not to put employees at risk by staffing events, exhibits or briefings at the annual gadget extravaganza. "After careful consideration we have decided to withhold from having a presence on the show floor of CES 2022," a spokesperson with US internet giant Google said. "We've been closely monitoring the development of the Omicron variant, and have decided that this is the best choice for the health and safety of our teams."
BUSINESS
BGR.com

TiVo Stream 4K streaming stick review: A solid streamer with serious competition

When you think of the word TiVo, you probably think of the old-school TV recorders. TiVo isn’t gone, though. In fact, the company is still going strong with a line of streaming devices that bring it into this decade. But while the original TiVo was arguably head and shoulders above much of the competition, these days, its streaming devices, like the TiVo Stream 4K, have a high bar to beat. The market of streaming devices is relatively crowded. That’s especially true in the world of Android TV streaming devices. The TiVo Stream 4K is built on Android TV. That means...
ELECTRONICS
Deadline

Joni Mitchell Bows New Video For 1971 Song, Debuts It Via YouTube

Some 50 years after its debut, Joni Mitchell’s melancholy song River finally has it own video. River first appeared on Mitchell’s 1971 album, Blue.  “River expresses regret at the end of a relationship… but it’s also about being lonely at Christmas time,” Mitchell says in a statement at the end of the animated work. It was posted Thursday on her YouTube channel. “A Christmas song for people who are lonely at Christmas! We need a song like that.” Skazka Studios’ created the black-and-white animation, which features a lone figure gliding across a frozen pond. The style seeks to capture “the song’s lonesome mood while paying tribute to Mitchell’s prolific creativity as a painter,” according to her website. Mitchell’s compilation Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967) has been nominated for best historical album at the upcoming Grammy Awards. Watch the video above.
MUSIC
TheStreet

A Look Back at 2021: 3 Surprising Business Moves

After the pandemic made much of 2020 a year where people put their lives on hold, 2021 -- at least the second half of it -- seemed almost normal. The pandemic never quite ended, but vaccines made it possible to see other people, eat in a restaurant and even travel.
ECONOMY
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
78K+
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy