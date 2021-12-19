Disney, YouTube Reach Agreement to Restore TV Content

The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report has reached an agreement to return its television content to YouTube TV after its programming was removed Friday from the television and video platform owned by Alphabet’s (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report Google.

YouTube on Sunday announced on its official blog that it had reached an agreement with Disney to restore access to Disney cable networks, including ESPN and FX, live and on-demand content and any recordings previously in users’ libraries. It said that local ABC affiliates also would be restored over the course of the day.

YouTube on Friday at 9 p.m. Pacific time removed Disney-owned content from its platform after their previous agreement expired. YouTube told its customers that their monthly subscription price would be reduced by $15, from $64.99 to $49.99 while Disney content remained off the site.

Negotiations between the two parties continued Saturday, with the parties reaching an agreement Sunday. YouTube on its blog told its subscribers that it would preserve its $64.99 subscription price, and would honor a one-time $15 credit for all of its members impacted by the Disney content removal.

Active members who have not yet received the $15 discount on their monthly bill will automatically receive a one-time credit on their next bill with no action needed, the blog said. For members who were impacted and have initiated the cancellation process, they can resume their service on YouTube's membership page.

If subscribers resume their membership before they lose access, YouTube will still honor the one-time $15 credit on their bill.

YouTube in October reached an agreement with Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Report NBCUniversal to avoid NBC cable content, including CNBC, MSNBC and USA Network, and local affiliates from being dropped from the platform.