ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

What the Jake Paul fight looked like to someone who doesn’t follow Jake Paul

By Columnist
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt some point past my bedtime, the former child Internet sensation knocked out the former UFC champion in a pay-per-view boxing match. Even though I’m washed, as the kids would say, I stayed up late Saturday night and paid good money that my employer will reimburse to try to understand the...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 1

Related
dexerto.com

Island Boys make new song for Jake Paul’s rematch with Tyron Woodley

Internet sensations the Island Boys have put a new spin on their viral song of the same name just for Jake Paul’s upcoming rematch with UFC champ Tyron Woodley. The Island Boys are kind of taking over the internet right now. The rap duo, who are identical twins (minus...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Independent

Tommy Fury reveals ‘upsetting’ reaction to watching Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley

Tommy Fury has labelled Jake Paul’s knockout win over Tyron Woodley as a “terrible fight” and admits it was a “very upsetting” watch.Fury, 7-0, is the younger brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury but missed out on a career-high payday with the YouTuber-turned-boxer after suffering a bacterial chest infection and broken rib in training in the build-up to the fight.Paul swiftly replaced Fury with Woodley in a rematch and quickly improved on his performance from the first fight, a points decision victory, inflicting a devastating stoppage in the sixth round on the former UFC champion.And Fury told...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Michael Bisping refutes ‘ridiculous’ claim that Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley was fixed: ‘The kid can bang, simple as that’

This past weekend, Jake Paul put a stamp on 2021 by knocking out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in their rematch, but as with all things Paul, the outcome was not without controversy. After a horrible first five rounds, Paul leveled Woodley with a right hook in the sixth round, face-planting “The Chosen One” and ending the fight; however, given how bad the bout was before then, a vocal minority popped up to declare that the bout was rigged and that Woodley took a dive. Similar proclamations were made the last time Paul and Woodley fought, with many fans saying Woodley refusing to pursue Paul after hurting him in the bout was a sign of a predetermined outcome (as opposed to par for the course for Woodley), but fortunately, this time we have UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping to refute these sort of absurd arguments.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Sean Strickland willing to accept Jake Paul’s $5 million fight offer: “We can fly to a deserted island in international water and fight to the death on YouTube”

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland is more than willing to take Jake Paul up on his 5 million dollar fight offer. After Paul (5-0) knocked out Tyron Woodley (0-2) in their highly anticipated rematch this past Saturday, he proceeded to call out UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal. ‘The Problem Child’ would...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Nate Diaz sends a message to the ‘Paul sisters’, claims Jake and Logan hired security to make sure he wouldn’t get them

Nate Diaz has sent a message to the ‘Paul sisters’ after Jake Paul’s most recent boxing win over Tyron Woodley. Last Saturday, Diaz was in attendance for the ‘Paul vs. Woodley 2’ card due to the fact his teammate, Chris Avila was fighting on the undercard. To no surprise, after Paul knocked out Woodley he called out the Stockton native and now, Diaz took to Instagram to send a message to him and his brother, Logan. As seen below, Nate claims the Paul’s hired security to keep him away from them.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deron Williams
Person
Tyson Fury
Person
Tyron Woodley
Person
Sebastian Telfair
Person
Logan Paul
Person
Tommy Fury
Person
Jake Paul
Person
Ariel Helwani
The Independent

Jake Paul puts fight with UFC chief Dana White on ‘boxing bucket list’

Jake Paul has named his “boxing bucket list” and he has put UFC president Dana White among the stars he wants to fight.YouTuber turner boxer Paul is undefeated and he added to his impressive record with a knock-out win over Tyron Woodley on Saturday.Paul listed who he’d like to box in the future with White the last name mentioned. He tweeted: “My boxing bucket list: 1) Canelo Alvarez 2) Floyd Mayweather 3) Mike Tyson 4) Tyson Furry (sic) 5) Dana White.”The star has spoken about fighting Canelo in the past and his brother Logan has already taken on Mayweather...
UFC
MMA Fighting

Daniel Cormier criticizes Tyron Woodley for loss to Jake Paul, encouraging memes: ‘That’s a bad look’

Tyron Woodley appears to be taking his knockout loss to Jake Paul in stride, but the same can’t be said for fellow former UFC champion Daniel Cormier. During a segment on ESPN, Cormier lambasted Woodley not just for being KO’d by the YouTube star but also in the way that he’s handled being on the wrong end of that highlight. This week, Woodley held a contest to see who could create the best meme of the unfortunate ending of his rematch with Paul and the winner was paid $5,000.
UFC
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Has A Challenge For Jake Paul

Jake Paul defeated Tyron Woodley over the weekend, and it was yet another example of Paul defeating competition that isn't experienced in boxing. While Paul has a couple of years of experience under his belt, his opponents virtually have none. Sure, they are fighters with a lot of professional years under their belts, however, they simply do not possess the sheer boxing skill required to actually put on a competitive fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Ring#Nhl#Combat#Ufc#Tiktok#Espn#Google
boxingnewsandviews.com

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr Reacts To Jake Paul Fight Offer

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr it appears could be in the mix for an unexpected fight with one Jake Paul soon. Chavez Jr appears to be chilled about the offer like sipping on some water. Not worried at all about Paul, seemingly:. Certainly it would sell as a fight. Sure. You’d...
COMBAT SPORTS
hotnewhiphop.com

Jake Paul Accused Of Rocking A Fake Richard Mille

Jake Paul may have been wearing a fake Richard Mille in a recent photo – or that’s what @fakewatchbuster on Instagram is saying, anyway. The popular account has over 180,000 followers and regularly busts people for their artificial flexes, with the Ohio native being their latest victim. “@jakepaul...
CELEBRITIES
bjpenndotcom

Daniel Cormier condemns Tyron Woodley for creating meme contest based on knockout loss to Jake Paul

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has criticized Tyron Woodley for the way he’s reacted to his knockout loss to Jake Paul. In the first meeting between Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul, Woodley put up a decent enough effort but still came up short on the judges’ scorecards. In contrast, the second fight went very differently as Paul knocked Woodley out in the sixth round with an emphatic shot that put him on the canvas.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Funny Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
Reuters

Jake Paul says Woodley rematch will be a 'bank robbery'

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul said his Saturday rematch against Tyron Woodley will be a "bank robbery" after defeating the former MMA champion in August. The brash 24-year-old arrived at Thursday's news conference dressed in a ski mask after his previously scheduled opponent, Tommy Fury, brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, dropped out with a broken rib and chest infection.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy