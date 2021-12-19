Girls basketball: Brennan leads Old Tappan past Mahwah - Zack Latteri Foundation game

Thomas Calantoni’s two goals and an assist in the third period powered Edison to a 5-2 victory over Kearny at Secaucus Ice Rink in Secaucus. The second of Calantoni’s goals broke a 2-2 tie for Edison (1-5), which scored four goals in the third. Lucas Longo assisted on the winning goal and added two more assists in the third period. Joseph Fenton had a goal and an assist, while Vincent Ciampi and Pat Decker each scored a goal. Andrew Martin made 27 saves to earn the win.

