Girls basketball: Brennan leads Old Tappan past Mahwah - Zack Latteri Foundation game

By Nestor F. Sebastian
 5 days ago
Junior Melissa Brennan buried seven three-pointers to help lead Old Tappan to their first victory of the season with a 45-26 win over Mahwah...

NJ.com

