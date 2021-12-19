Caroline Ducharme makes a late stand, but No. 7 UConn women’s basketball falls to No. 6 Louisville

The improvement between the No. 7 UConn women’s basketball team’s loss to Georgia Tech 10 days ago and Sunday’s battle versus No. 6 Louisville was evident: Against a gritty top-10 Cardinals squad known for its defensive prowess, the shorthanded Huskies led 26 minutes of the game, had answers for each of Louisville’s runs and held a three-point lead entering the decisive fourth-quarter.

But like they have in each of their previous losses this season, the Huskies couldn’t make shots when they needed to most: Freshman Caroline Ducharme’s 13 fourth-quarter points kept UConn afloat, but the rest of the team combined for 3-for-13 shooting that frame on its way to a 69-64 loss to Louisville in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase at Mohegan Sun Arena.

With their second loss in three games since losing point guards Paige Bueckers (knee) and Nika Mühl (foot) to injury, the Huskies fall to 6-3 on the season. They most recently lost three regular season games in 2019-20, but the last time they lost that many before the New Year? 2004.

“I think they just hit the shots that they needed to hit,” said Ducharme, whose career-high 24 points and eight rebounds were a bright spot Sunday. “We were battling all game. I don’t think [UConn lost] because of how many people we had. We had enough.”

Behind another strong outing from graduate transfer Dorka Juhász (15 points, eight rebounds), the Huskies dominated the paint (38-12) and found great success on the offensive glass, but went 3 for 15 from the arc, with no player outside of Ducharme making a trey. They were also outscored 27-19 in the final quarter, during which Louisville’s Hailey Van Lith (16 points) and Emily Engstler went 3 for 3 on 3s. The Cardinals (10-1) sealed the win by going 14 for 16 from the free-throw line down the stretch.

“We should have won the game tonight,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. “We did enough things to win the game tonight. But they made shots when they had to make them, and we didn’t, and that was the difference.”

UConn made a statement early, storming ahead 12-2 and finishing the first quarter up 16-9 behind strong defense and some nice plays getting to the hoop and free-throw line. Louisville cut the deficit to four in the second quarter before back-to-back baskets from Juhász and Christyn Williams (10 points) extended the Huskies’ lead to eight. And when the Cardinals caught fire from the arc, hitting four of their six attempts in the second, Juhász found Ducharme for a layup in the final minute to give UConn a 28-25 edge at the break.

Louisville earned its first lead of the afternoon at the 8:06 mark of the third with a jumper by Kianna Smith (16 points), and scored the first seven points of the second half as the Huskies went scoreless for 3:27 before Evina Westbrook’s layup.

After another Smith jumper pushed Louisville’s advantage to six, Ducharme caught fire. She tallied seven unanswered points, including UConn’s first 3 of the game, to briefly give the Huskies the lead. Louisville sank two shots before UConn’s bigs got to work in the paint, scoring three straight baskets to cap a 13-4 run and push UConn ahead 45-42 going into the fourth.

When the Cardinals found some momentum early in the fourth to go back ahead by seven, Ducharme responded once more. She rattled off four straight points to retake the lead at 52-51 before Van Lith answered with two straight 3s to put Louisville back ahead by five. The Huskies cut the deficit to four three times, and then to three twice with under 15 seconds left, but Louisville hit enough free throws to prevent the Huskies from getting any closer.

Ducharme accounted for 20 of UConn’s 36 second-half points, making eight of her 14 attempts from the field, while the rest of the team was 8 for 24.

“I was just trying to be aggressive and taking the shots they’re giving us and just trying to do what I could to help,” she said.

As brilliant as Ducharme was, no other UConn player scored in the fourth until 47 seconds remained. The Huskies’ didn’t put up single digits in the fourth like the Georgia Tech and South Carolina games, but the offensive disappearance in key stretches from players, particularly the senior leaders, continues to be an issue. UConn also committed four turnovers in the final frame.

“The same things have been occurring whether it was before Paige and Azzi and Nika [were hurt],” Auriemma said. “There’s some element to our team where we’re our own worst enemy a lot of times. A lot of the unforced errors that we make, they’re just not very typical of Connecticut teams. That’s just not the way we play. So that’s become very difficult to deal with because they keep happening at the worst times.”

The Huskies now have a week-plus break before their next game, Dec. 29 against conference foe Marquette. Mühl and freshman Azzi Fudd could be back by then, giving the Huskies some much-needed playmaking and offensive firepower from the perimeter.

Either way, they don’t have much of a choice but to take the good with the bad until Mühl, Fudd, Aubrey Griffin and Bueckers return to the floor.

“There was a lot of things that we did really, really well,” Auriemma said. “We obviously needed more help than just what Caroline was providing. We needed more contributions from more people, for sure. And we didn’t get them. You’re not going to beat a really, really good team without that.”

Alexa Philippou can be reached at aphilippou@courant.com .