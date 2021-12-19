ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Bad things come in threes: Apache reveals another Log4J bug

By Simon Sharwood, APAC Editor
theregister.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Apache Software Foundation (ASF) has revealed a third bug in its Log4 Java-based open-source logging library Log4j. CVE-2021-45105 is a 7.5/10-rated infinite recursion bug that was present in Log4j2 versions 2.0-alpha1 through 2.16.0. The fix is version 2.17.0 of Log4j. That’s the third new version of the tool...

www.theregister.com

