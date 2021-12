The NBA needs to be careful about this sort of thing. Allowing players the power to eject fans on demand is a tricky proposition. Part of the home-court advantage for teams is a rough and rowdy fan base. Going to a sports event isn’t like going to the theater where you’re expected to be silent and watch the art form; fans should cheer, boo, be loud and have fun. They should also be entitled to trash talk players so long as they don’t go too far. The instant ejection of a fan means a player can get a fan removed just because they’re sick of the trash talk, even if a fan doesn’t cross a line. That precedent should not exist.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO